eufy brings the smart home outdoors at the Melbourne International Flower and Garden Show

When you think of the Melbourne International Flower and Garden Show, you don’t really think of technology. Pictures of lush green grasses, bright yellow sunflowers, and the Royal Exhibition Building’s iconic fountain flash through your mind. You might think of a lawn mower, but that’s about the extent of “technology”.

Yet, smart tech has quietly crept into almost every part of our homes, so it was only a matter of time before it made its way into the garden.

In 2026, eufy returned as an official associate partner, embedding itself not just in the show grounds, but into one of the most ambitious installations of the event. This year, a future-focused garden designed by Jamie Durie was a stand-out exhibit.

eufy’s booth at the Melbourne International Flower and Garden Show demonstrated how smart technology can be embedded in many areas of the home and garden. (Photo: TechAU)

A garden built for the future

This year’s Melbourne International Flower and Garden Show brought “A Creation With a Conscience”. It’s a show garden, but more than that, it’s a vision of what living could look like in the near future.

Inspired by Jamie Durie’s Future House, the space explored sustainability, housing challenges, and how we rethink the backyard. The future where we can 3D-print a concrete home, and build it in just 38 days (like Jamie and the team did at Byron Bay) is not far away.

The garden housed this futuristic granny flat, along with permeable driveways made from recycled plastics, AI-powered security systems, and a fully decked out sound system. The message was clear: the way we build and live is changing fast.

Jamie Durie talks about this futuristic, sustainable garden. (Photo: TechAU)

What stood out most to me was how naturally technology was woven into that vision. This wasn’t about stuffing gadgets into a garden. It’s about making them feel invisible, like it’s all part of the ecosystem.

There’s a smart speaker hiding in this photo. Can you spot it? More on that below. (Photo: TechAU)

Let the robots do the mowing

One of the highlights on display was eufy’s robot lawn mower range. eufy launched one of their robot lawn mowers at the show last year and it was a hit. This year, they were back with more. Both the E18, one of the top range mowers, and the C15, one of the more popular mid-range bots were on display. The lawn looked like it had been mown a thousand times over by the end of the five day show, and these robots definitely showed their worth. If there’s one chore most homeowners would happily give up, it’s mowing the lawn.

The E15 robot lawn mower. (Photo: TechAU)

The eufy E15 and E18 models quietly handle the job in the background, navigating the space, learning the layout, and trimming regularly so you don’t have to. Instead of waiting for the grass to get out of control, these mowers take a more consistent approach. They take a layer off the top of the lawn every few days, allowing the clippings to fall to the ground and mulch back into the soil.

C15 robot lawn mower. Notice how short the grass is where the mower could reach (it has been five days straight of continuous mowing!). (Photo: TechAU)

It’s a small shift, but it fits perfectly into the sustainability story: less waste, healthier lawns, and no petrol required. More importantly, they’re designed to just work. Set them up, let them learn your yard, and they’ll handle the rest. There’s no babysitting required, and the convenient apps provide all the information you need.

Lighting that transforms the space

As the sun sets, the garden doesn’t disappear, it evolves. I was unlucky not to go to the show on the Friday and Saturday nights for the “twilight hours” of the Melbourne International Flower and Garden Show. This is where eufy really shined, literally.

eufy’s outdoor lighting range, including the Pathway Lights, Spotlights, and Permanent Outdoor Lights, extend the usability of the space well into the evening. Whether it’s subtle pathway illumination or highlighting key features of the landscape, the lighting adds both safety and atmosphere.

It also ties into the idea of the “twilight hours”, where your garden becomes a social space rather than just something to look at.

eufy Permanent Outdoor Lights highlight the roof line. (Photo: TechAU)

Smart security that blends in

Security is often an afterthought in outdoor design, but with eufy’s display at the Melbourne International Flower and Garden Show, it was built into the experience.

eufy’s outdoor security cameras showcased features like solar power, AI-powered detection, and local storage. This means no ongoing subscriptions and minimal maintenance. Some models offer full pan-and-tilt coverage, others focus on wide-angle monitoring, but the common theme is simplicity.

Various security cameras along the roofline. (Photo: TechAU)

Install it, connect it, and let the system do the rest. There are some that are hardwired, and others that only require solar power, making them perfect outdoor cameras.

eufy has even added AI search functionality. You can look for specific moments like “person in a white shirt”, which feels like a glimpse into where home security is heading next.

Backyard cinema, powered anywhere

Okay, I’ve saved the best to last and I’ve been dying to check out this system ever since the eufy team put it on my radar: The soundcore Nebula X1 Pro 4K Projector. This thing is an absolute beast. It transforms a simple backyard into a full outdoor cinema, while the Anker SOLIX F2000 Portable Power Station provides the energy to run it all, with no fixed infrastructure required.

The soundcore Nebula X1 Pro 4K Projector hidden amongst the garden. (Photo: TechAU)

Of course you can plug the system directly into mains power without the need for the portable power station. As a whole kit, this worked perfectly for the Melbourne International Flower and Garden Show. The soundcore Nebula X1 Pro 4K Projector isn’t just a cinema-quality projector. It comes with two microphones and four wireless speakers. Place them around the garden for an immersive experience, or place them around a booth so the audience can hear your presentation. If you want to see this in action, check out my Instagram reel.

You don’t necessarily need a portable power source. However, this allows you to set up your projector anywhere. (Photo: TechAU)

I certainly can’t wait to check this out in more depth, but for now I’m satisfied with seeing it in person. It’s a glimpse at how flexible outdoor living can become. Movie nights, sports, or just ambient visuals, all without needing to run cables through the garden or your outdoor setup.

A smarter, more sustainable backyard

What makes eufy’s presence at this year’s show interesting isn’t just the products themselves, it’s how they fit into the bigger picture. This wasn’t about flashy tech for the sake of it. It was about reducing effort, improving sustainability, and making outdoor spaces more liveable.

From robot mowers that quietly maintain your lawn, to lighting and entertainment that extend how you use your space, to security that looks after itself. Every piece adds up to a backyard that works with you, not against you.

And if this garden is anything to go by, the future of outdoor living isn’t just greener. It’s smarter.