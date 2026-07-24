EV demand driving an expansion of Euroa Supercharger from 6 to 10 bays and upgrade to V4

In a new post from the Strathbogie Shire Council, the council responsible for the regional Victorian town of Euroa, they have opened feedback on a proposal from Tesla to expand their Supercharger.

Tesla is proposing to expand and upgrade its facility, first installed back in 2016, in the Council-owned car park at the corner of Kirkland Avenue and Bury Street, increasing the number of charging stations from 6 to 10 and include new CCTV infrastructure in the car park.

I have personally charged at the Euroa Supercharger many times since 2016 with review vehicles at first, then my own since 2019. Over the years, the growth in numbers charging at different times of the week has steadily grown and at peak times, there have been examples of all 6 charging bays being occupied.

If successful (I certianly hope that it is), this will add to the 4x DC chargers at the nearby Euroa Service Station, creating the total number of chargers to 14, not bad for a town with a population of <5,000 residents.

This is a strategic location along the Hume Highway, between Wodonga and Melbourne. While charging EV owners have the opportunity to use take a walk around the park adjacent to the Supercharger, use the bathrooms, and buy a coffee at the coffee van and support local business owners.

What’s proposed?

The proposal includes:

Renewing Tesla’s licence to continue operating at the site.

Increasing the number of charging bays from six to 10.

Upgrading the chargers to Tesla’s latest V4 technology.

Allowing all compatible EV brands to use the charging stations.

Using four additional car parking spaces.

Installing CCTV to improve safety and security.

All costs for installing, operating, maintaining and removing the charging infrastructure would be paid by Tesla. There would be no cost to Council.

Before making a decision on the proposed licence agreement, Council wants to hear from the community. Consultation is open from 22 July to 11 August 2026.

You can view the proposal and provide feedback https://share.strathbogie.vic.gov.au/tesla-supercharger-expansion-euroa and the Plugshare site – https://www.plugshare.com/location/134183

Here’s a gallery of some of the photos I’ve taken over the 10 years since the chargers went in.