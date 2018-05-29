Eve Aqua is a smart water controller with HomeKit support

German IoT company Elgato has added to their range of Eve hardware devices with a new Smart Water Controller known as the Eve Aqua. Pre-orders for the Aqua are available now with the connected device costing A$179.00.

The HomeKit-enabled device can be controlled by your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and even Siri. Schedules created in the Eve app are transferred to Eve Aqua, ensuring that it runs completely independently, without Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connections. The device is fitted between your tap and your hose to enable smart watering which allows owners to schedule water cycles or even manually turn on and off the tap/sprinkler.

If you’ve ever left a tap on and wasted water, then this device’s automatic shut off after a set period of time, will ensure that never happens again. Home hub owners can even increase watering durations or suspend schedules while away from home. Moreover, based on your tap’s flow rate, the Eve app can calculate water consumption. While IPX4 water resistance and UV protection allow Eve Aqua to remain mounted throughout the season.

If you’re someone who likes to manage the amount of water you use, or precisely how much water is provided to your perfectly manicured lawn, then the app’s water insights will be a perfect solution for you.

More information at Elgato.