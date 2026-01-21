Even Ferrari have gone crypto cazy as BingX joins for the 2026 F1 season

The 2026 Formula 1 season is fast approaching, and the excitement is reaching a fever pitch as teams begin to pull the covers off their latest contenders. While the aerodynamic changes and engine notes always grab the headlines, it is the logos on the sidepods that often tell the story of where the world is heading.

This week has seen a flurry of activity in the pit lane with several teams revealing their 2026 liveries. There is a distinct trend emerging that sees the digital economy further cementing its place in the highest tier of motorsport.

In what is perhaps the most significant move in the paddock this year, the iconic Scuderia Ferrari HP has welcomed a new high-profile partner. BingX has officially joined the team as their first-ever crypto exchange partner, marking a massive shift for the Maranello-based outfit.

A new era for the Prancing Horse

For decades, Ferrari has been the most traditional and protective brand in Formula 1. Seeing a cryptocurrency exchange logo on the scarlet red bodywork is a clear sign that the sport is fully embracing the future of finance.

The multi-year partnership means we will see BingX branding prominently displayed on the cars driven by Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc. It is a massive play for the exchange, putting them in front of hundreds of millions of fans every race weekend.

This move follows a broader trend where we have seen various crypto platforms take up high-profile real estate on F1 cars. However, doing a deal with Ferrari carries a different weight than with any other team on the grid.

Why crypto and F1 make sense

Formula 1 has always been about the pursuit of the edge, whether that is in hardware, software, or data processing. The crossover between the high-tech world of blockchain and the data-driven nature of racing is a natural fit.

Fans of F1 are typically early adopters of technology and appreciate the fast-paced nature of digital innovation. By partnering with Ferrari, BingX is looking to bridge the gap between traditional sporting prestige and the modern digital asset space.

“This partnership represents a significant milestone for BingX, as we join forces with the most iconic team in Formula 1 history. It allows us to connect with a global audience of passionate fans and showcase our commitment to innovation and excellence.” Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer, BingX.

The 2026 grid looks different

While Ferrari is making waves, they are not the only ones leaning into the digital space for the 2026 season. We are seeing a grid that is increasingly funded by the tech sector, moving away from the traditional tobacco and telecommunications giants of the past.

The 2026 regulations represent a major reset for the sport, with new power units and chassis rules designed to improve the racing spectacle. Having stable, tech-focused partners is crucial for teams as they navigate these expensive development cycles.

For Australian fans, the sight of a crypto-backed Ferrari at Albert Park is going to be a highlight of the season. The local interest in both digital assets and F1 has never been higher, making this a perfectly timed entry into the market.

Pricing and accessibility for Australian fans

Following F1 in Australia has become easier than ever, though it does come at a cost for those wanting the full experience. To catch every session of the 2026 season, including the debut of the BingX-branded Ferrari, fans have a few options.

Kayo Sports remains the go-to for many, with subscriptions typically starting around A$25 per month for the basic tier. This provides 4K coverage of every practice, qualifying session, and grand prix throughout the year.

For those who want the deepest dive possible, F1 TV Pro is often sought after, though local rights agreements mean Australian viewers usually access this via the Foxtel or Kayo ecosystems. Expect to pay around A$35 per month if you want the premium sports packages that include 4K broadcasts.

The Hamilton factor

We cannot talk about the 2026 Ferrari livery without mentioning the man who will be sitting in the cockpit. Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari is arguably the biggest driver transfer in the history of the sport.

Hamilton is a brand in himself and his move to Maranello has already increased the commercial value of the team significantly. It is no surprise that partners like BingX are eager to be part of this specific chapter in F1 history.

The combination of the most successful driver and the most successful team is a marketing dream. Adding a modern tech partner like BingX into that mix creates a very powerful narrative for the 2026 season and beyond.

Digital assets in the mainstream

The presence of a crypto exchange on a Ferrari is a major “mainstream” moment for the industry. It signals a level of maturity and regulatory acceptance that was missing in the early days of the crypto-F1 relationship.

Ferrari’s decision-makers are notoriously picky about who they associate with. By passing their rigorous vetting process, BingX has secured a spot in one of the most exclusive clubs in global marketing.

This partnership is expected to go beyond just a logo on a wing. We are likely to see digital fan engagements, unique content, and perhaps even blockchain-based loyalty rewards for the Tifosi.

Looking ahead to the Australian Grand Prix

The 2026 season will truly come alive for local fans when the circus arrives at Albert Park in Melbourne. Seeing the new liveries under the Australian sun is always a highlight of the sporting calendar.

The BingX branding will be hard to miss as the cars fly down the high-speed sections of the redesigned Melbourne track. It will be a test of both the new 2026 technical regs and the strength of these new commercial partnerships.

With the race often selling out months in advance, the demand for F1 in Australia is at an all-time high. The influx of tech sponsors only adds to the feeling that the sport is in a new golden era of growth and investment.

Technical innovation on and off the track

The 2026 cars will feature significantly more electrical power and sustainable fuels. This shift toward sustainability and efficiency is something that tech partners like BingX are keen to align themselves with.

As the world moves toward a more digital and sustainable future, F1 is positioning itself as the laboratory for these transitions. The partners on the car are now just as much a part of that story as the engineers in the garage.

We can expect to see more announcements like this as we get closer to the first race of the 2026 season. The grid is evolving, the technology is changing, and the money flowing into the sport is coming from the future of finance.

