Everything Electric Sydney 2026: 100-plus EVs, 7,500 test drives and a record launch list

Australia’s electric-vehicle market just had its most important month on record and next week, the country’s biggest EV show arrives in Sydney with an vehicle lineup to match the adoption curve. Organisers expect more than 40,000 visitors, who will have the chance to see more than 100 different electric vehicle models at the event.

Everything Electric returns to Sydney Showground from Friday 18 to Sunday 20 September, and offer 7,500 test drives across the three days. That will be the largest public EV drive program in the Southern Hemisphere, and it lands days after battery-electric cars became Australia’s single biggest new-vehicle fuel type for the first time.

If you have been on the fence about going EV with your next vehicle purchase, this is the perfect opportunity to try before you buy and with so many in one place, you’ll have the chance to directly compare in a way you simply can’t elsewhere.

Why the timing matters

August’s new car sales from the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries and Electric Vehicle Council, put battery-electric deliveries at 27,089 units, or 24.9% of the new-vehicle market, up about 171% on August 2025. If you include hybrids, then more than half of last month’s new vehicles had some form of electrification.

This is the perfect backdrop for Everything Electric, as your neighbour, friend, or family member has likely been in your ear telling you how good the acceleration is, how low the ongoing running costs are and now it’s your turn.

The show was created by the team behind the British Fully Charged YouTube channel and is backed this year by headline sponsor carsales. It is the fourth Australian edition, after earlier Sydney and Melbourne events, and follows a postponement from a planned March date.

“Everything Electric’s return to Sydney could not be more perfectly timed with hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and battery electric vehicle sales overtaking petrol and diesel vehicles in Australia for the first time last month,” Dan Caesar, Global CEO, Everything Electric.

EVs confirmed for the show

These following vehicles and brands have been confirmed for the Sydney event.

Cadillac electric SUV range, led by the Australian launch of the MY27 Lyriq-V, which Cadillac calls the quickest Cadillac it has produced

Chery, with a new model still to be detailed

Forthing, making its first Australian show appearance with public test drives and a preview of an MPV due in 2027

Geely, unveiling two new SUVs for its local line-up

GWM Haval H7

GWM Cannon PHEV

Hyundai Staria Load Electric, on public display in Australia for the first time, plus Hyundai’s broader EV and hybrid range

iCAUR V25, the boxy extended-range SUV shown here ahead of the brand’s local arrival

IM LS9 large premium SUV, appearing in New South Wales for the first time

Lepas L6 mid-size electric SUV

Lepas L4 compact electric SUV

MG U9 EV ute, on display in New South Wales for the first time

Omoda Jaecoo, with a new model still to be detailed

Zeekr 7GT electric grand tourer, with local variants and specifications to be confirmed at the show

Genesis GV60 Magma, following its Australian launch in July

Latest models from BYD, Farizon, GAC, Polestar and Subaru

That list is a snapshot of how quickly Australia’s EV shelf is filling out. Chery alone now has multiple badges in play, GWM is pushing further into plug-in utes, and Zeekr is using the show to put a wagon in front of buyers who are tired of another mid-size SUV.

The practical models to queue for are the ones that answer Australian jobs: the Cannon PHEV and MG U9 EV if you tow, the Staria Load Electric if you need a van, the Lepas L6 and Geely SUVs if you are shopping the A$40,000–A$60,000 family segment, and the 7GT if you want a fast wagon rather than a crossover.

Test drives, not brochures

Organisers say 7,500 test drives will be available through participating manufacturers, booked on the day, first come first served. Expect queues for dual-motor SUVs and anything with a tray.

The mix is broader than passenger cars: SUVs, utes, vans, commercial vehicles and motorcycles. There is also a micro-mobility test track for e-bikes, skateboards and scooters. Electric trucks, vans and boats sit in the same precinct, which is useful if you are comparing a family car and a work vehicle on the same afternoon.

A first-come system rewards an early Friday arrival more than a late Sunday wander. If a specific model is the reason you are buying a ticket, get there when the doors open and book the drive before you do the halls.

The home energy half of the show

Everything Electric has always sold itself as more than a car display, and that matters more in 2026 than it did when the first Australian event landed. An EV is only half the equation if you are trying to cut a household energy bill.

The show will cover solar, home batteries, EV chargers and vehicle-to-grid hardware. Organisers say visitors can book free one-on-one sessions with home energy specialists on panels, storage, smart meters and insulation. That is the part of the weekend most likely to save money if you already own an EV, or if you are trying to decide whether a charger and a battery should land before the car.

More than 130 speakers are scheduled across 59 sessions, covering charging, EV myths, sustainability and smart energy. The full theatre program is on the show website. Treat the talks as optional. The cars and the energy stands are the substance.

Event schedule and ticket pricing

The show runs across three days at Sydney Showground in Sydney Olympic Park.

Friday 18 September: 10:00am – 5:00pm

Saturday 19 September: 10:00am – 5:00pm

Sunday 20 September: 10:00am – 4:00pm

Ticketing tiers are:

3-day pass: from A$60

Weekend pass: from A$50

Friday or Saturday single-day pass: from A$40

Sunday single-day pass: A$20

Concession tickets for seniors 65 and over, students and Blue Light card holders are cheaper again. Children 15 and under are free. Carers of disabled visitors can collect a free ticket at the box office. The event is cashless, and organisers recommend buying online rather than relying on a limited on-site allocation.

Parking at the Showground is first come first served if you have not pre-booked through Sydney Olympic Park. Public transport to Olympic Park is the cleaner option on a busy weekend, particularly if you plan to stay for talks and test drives rather than a quick lap of the halls.

“This is the biggest line-up of new vehicle launches we have ever hosted at our Sydney Show and we’re thrilled to be giving tens of thousands of visitors the chance to see, compare, and drive an extraordinary range of EVs in one place,” Dan Caesar, Global CEO, Everything Electric.

Use the weekend to answer three practical questions: which of these new SUVs actually fits an Australian driveway, which electric ute can tow without collapsing its range, and whether a home battery plus charger now costs less than another year of petrol.

For more information, head to Everything Electric Sydney.