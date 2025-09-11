Evie Networks: Powering Australia’s EV revolution with 300 million emission-free kilometers

The transition to electric vehicles (EVs) in Australia is no longer a distant aspiration but a rapidly advancing reality. As EV market share grows at an impressive rate, the development of a reliable and widespread charging network is critical to sustaining this momentum.

Evie Networks, a leading player in this sector, has achieved a significant milestone: its charging network has powered 300 million electric kilometres of travel with zero tailpipe emissions. It is understood Evie has around 300+ charging stations in Australia, in third place behind Tesla at 400+ and Chargefox with around 350.

This milestone reflects the growing adoption of electric transport by thousands of Australians and the robust infrastructure supporting this shift.

Evie Networks is playing a pivotal role in building the backbone of Australia’s EV ecosystem, demonstrating the viability of sustainable mobility and signaling a promising future for the industry.

The Journey so far

Founded in 2017, Evie Networks set out with a clear mission: to establish Australia’s largest and most reliable EV fast-charging network. The company initially focused on connecting major capital cities and highways to address a primary barrier to EV adoption—range anxiety. This strategic approach has proven that long-distance electric travel in Australia is both feasible and convenient.

Evie Networks’ early growth was supported by a combination of private investment and government funding. The St Baker Energy Innovation Fund, led by energy entrepreneur Trevor St Baker, committed A$100 million, signaling strong confidence in the company’s vision.

Additionally, in 2019, the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) awarded Evie Networks A$15 million through the Future Fuels Fund to support the first phase of its A$50.2 million EV charging network. As the top recipient of this funding, Evie Networks secured financing across all eight Australian states and territories, underscoring the national priority of developing EV infrastructure.

Australia-wide

Evie Networks’ expansion has been strategic and comprehensive, beginning with key highways and extending into metropolitan and suburban areas. The company now operates over 300 charging locations across every Australian state and territory, a remarkable achievement in creating a truly national network.

The network includes both fast chargers (50kW) and ultra-fast chargers (up to 350kW), catering to diverse needs, from urban commuters requiring quick top-ups to long-distance travelers embarking on road trips.

Partnerships with industry leaders such as Tritium and Kempower ensure that Evie’s chargers incorporate cutting-edge technology, capable of supporting current and future EV models with larger batteries and faster charging capabilities.

Distribution by State

Evie Networks has strategically deployed its charging infrastructure to provide comprehensive coverage across Australia, addressing regional needs and challenges:

Australian Capital Territory

Chargers are strategically placed in Canberra to support local EV drivers and those passing through, contributing to a seamless national EV experience.

New South Wales

As Australia’s most populous state, NSW hosts a significant portion of Evie’s network, with chargers in urban centers like Sydney and Newcastle, as well as along major highways connecting to Victoria and Queensland.

Northern Territory

Evie’s presence in the NT addresses the challenges of long distances and remote locations, supporting early EV adoption in areas where range anxiety is a significant concern.

Queensland

The network connects major population centers such as Brisbane and the Gold Coast, extending north to support both daily commutes and holiday travel.

South Australia

Chargers in Adelaide and along key routes ensure connectivity to the national network, enabling seamless travel from Melbourne westward.

Tasmania

Evie’s growing footprint supports sustainable tourism, providing essential charging points for EV-based road trips across the state.

Victoria

With numerous sites in Melbourne and along major routes like the Hume Highway, Evie’s network caters to both urban and interstate travelers.

Western Australia

Focused on Perth and surrounding areas, Evie’s chargers are a critical step toward extending the national network to Australia’s west.

Evie Networks’ success extends beyond the number of chargers to the quality and sustainability of its services. All chargers are powered by 100% renewable energy, aligning with the goal of zero-emission transport.

The company has also prioritized user experience through features like the Evie app and AutoCharge, which simplify locating chargers, checking real-time availability, and initiating charging sessions.

Convenient Locations

Chargers are strategically placed in high-traffic areas, such as shopping centers, retail hubs, and along highways, allowing drivers to charge while shopping, dining, or taking a break.

Cutting-Edge Technology

Evie’s use of advanced chargers from Tritium and Kempower ensures compatibility with a wide range of EVs and future-proofs the network for next-generation vehicles.

Seamless User Experience

The Evie app and AutoCharge feature streamline the charging process, making it as simple as plugging in a cable.

Evie Networks’ mission is clear: “To create freedom of movement powered by 100% renewable energy.” This commitment to sustainability and convenience has been instrumental in achieving this milestone and positions the company as a leader in Australia’s EV transition.

The journey toward a fully electrified Australia is well underway, and Evie Networks is at the forefront of this transformation.

With a robust, renewable-powered charging network spanning the nation, the company is enabling millions of emission-free kilometers and paving the way for a sustainable future.

For more information, visit https://evie.com.au

