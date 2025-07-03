EVs close in on 10% market share as Australian sales accelerate

The transition to electric vehicles in Australia has hit a significant milestone, with new data for June 2025 revealing EVs now represent 9.71% of all new vehicles sold. This figure shows the rapid acceleration of EV adoption when compared to the same period last year.

The jump to nearly 10% demonstrates a substantial shift in consumer preference and the growing momentum behind electrification in the Australian car market.

Out of a total of 135,678 vehicles sold in June, a record 13,174 were fully electric. This growth highlights that as more models become available and charging infrastructure improves, Aussies are increasingly making the switch.

A closer look at the numbers reveals specific trends in the types of EVs buyers are choosing.

SUVs dominate the EV landscape

The most popular category for electric vehicles is by far the SUV segment. In June, a massive 6,285 electric SUVs were sold, an increase from the 5,772 sold in the same month last year, reflecting the broader market’s love for larger vehicles.

Tesla maintains its lead

Tesla continues to be the dominant brand in the Australian EV space, selling an impressive 4,589 vehicles for the month. While this is a slight dip from their June 2024 numbers, the brand still comfortably holds the top spot for EV sales.

A shift in passenger preferences

An interesting trend has emerged in the passenger vehicle category, which includes sedans and hatchbacks. Sales in this segment saw a decrease, dropping from 3,775 in June 2024 to 1,899 in June 2025, suggesting buyers are favouring the practicality and size of SUVs.

The Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries (FCAI) commented on the continued growth and consumer trends in the market.

“The continued growth in EV sales, particularly in the popular SUV segment, shows that Australian consumers are enthusiastically embracing electric mobility. Surpassing 9% market share is a testament to the increasing variety of models available and the improving charging infrastructure across the country.” Tony Weber, Chief Executive, Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries.

With the 10% market share barrier now clearly in sight, the question is no longer if electric vehicles will become mainstream, but how quickly.

As more manufacturers commit to electric timelines and new models arrive on our shores, we can expect this growth trajectory to continue its steep climb.

While BYD make a combination of EVs and hybrids, they are certainly hitting their strides, selling more vehicles in 6 months than they did in the entire 12 months prior.