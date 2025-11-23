EXCLUSIVE: Mazda 6e electric prototypes caught testing in Albury ahead of Aussie release

It is always exciting to see new vehicles on Australian roads, especially when they are wrapped in camouflage and clearly undergoing local testing.

This weekend, two camo-wrapped vehicles were spotted in Albury. Located on the border of Victoria and New South Wales, Albury is a frequent stopover for engineers conducting validation testing along the Hume Highway between Sydney and Melbourne, so seeing camouflaged mules here is often a sign that a launch is approaching.

While manufacturers usually try to keep these vehicles under wraps, these particular prototypes looked like they had seen some serious action.

A joint venture between Chinese automaker Changan Automobile (Deepal’s parent company) and Mazda will see the Deepal 07 and the Mazda 6e share the same vehicle platform.

While these two look very similar and even confused me for a moment as to exactly what we’re looking at here, the wheels suggest this prototype vehicle is actually the Mazda 6e variant.

- Advertisement -

Rough and Ready

When we look a little closer, it looks like these prototype vehicles have seen some testing, as parts of the camo wrap are torn off, and the interior shot shows a lot of cabling, which is common in vehicles going through pre-release testing.

It is rare to see the “glamour” of a new car launch stripped back to show the reality of engineering validation.

The exposed cabling inside the cabin suggests these cars are fitted with data logging equipment, monitoring everything from battery thermal performance to suspension compliance on our unique country roads.

One detail that stood out was the front bumper. The front bar has the tow hook installed, suggesting the vehicle may have been towed at some stage.

While we can’t confirm if this was due to a breakdown, battery test, or part of a specific recovery test, it is a reminder that these cars are pushed to their limits before they end up in customer driveways.

What is the Mazda 6e?

For those catching up, the 6e is a fastback-style electric sedan that serves as the battery-powered successor to the long-running Mazda 6. It is scheduled to arrive in Australian showrooms by mid-2026.

In the Chinese domestic market, this vehicle debuted as the Mazda EZ-6, but for our market and Europe, it aligns with the 6e naming convention to sit alongside Mazda’s existing lineup.

It features a sophisticated “Kodo” design that naturally draws comparisons to the Tesla Model 3 and the BYD Seal. Under the skin, the 6e is the fruit of a joint venture with Changan Automobile, sharing its EPA1 architecture with the Deepal L07.

For Australia, this brings a rear-wheel-drive configuration powered by a single electric motor, delivering 190kW of power and 320Nm of torque.

Local specifications have confirmed a 78kWh LFP battery, which is estimated to deliver a driving range of over 500km, positioning it as a direct competitor to the entry-level and mid-range electric sedans currently dominating the segment.

What is the Deepal L07?

This will also be a new brand name for many people, so provide context and background on what they offer. Deepal is the dedicated “new energy” brand from Changan Automobile, one of China’s oldest and largest automotive manufacturers.

While the name is fresh to Australians, the backing behind it is massive, with significant manufacturing experience and partnerships with major tech players like Huawei and CATL.

Deepal is wasting no time expanding its local lineup, having also recently launched the unique E07 AWD Electric Multitruck. Described as a “transformer” vehicle, the E07 blurs the lines between a luxury SUV and a dual-cab ute, featuring a sliding rear glass roof that opens up to create a usable cargo bed.

In overseas markets, this vehicle has sometimes been badged as the SL03, but for our market, it aligns with the L07 naming convention.

It features a sleek, aerodynamic design that naturally draws comparisons to the Tesla Model 3 and the BYD Seal. Under the skin, we expect the L07 to share much of its architecture with the S07.

This likely means a rear-wheel-drive configuration powered by a single electric motor, delivering around 160kW of power and 320Nm of torque.

If it mirrors the SUV’s specifications, we could see a battery capacity of roughly 80kWh, which should deliver a WLTP range north of 475km, potentially even higher given the sedan’s more aerodynamic profile compared to the SUV.

Tech and interior

From what we have seen globally, the 6e interior represents a significant departure for the brand, embracing the minimalist and screen-heavy trend typical of modern EVs.

We can confirm a large central infotainment screen—a 14.6-inch unit powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 chip—which dominates the dashboard. This unit is fixed, serving as the command center for almost all vehicle functions.

It also features a massive 50-inch Augmented Reality Head-Up Display (AR-HUD), a feature derived from its joint-venture roots that projects navigation and driving data directly onto the windshield.

While the technology is shared, the cabin has been “Mazdafied” to ensure a premium atmosphere. Drivers can expect a mix of leather and suede-like materials, a unique two-spoke steering wheel, a 14-speaker Sony sound system, and a panoramic glass roof that floods the space with light.

Pricing and availability

While full pricing and specification details will be revealed closer to launch, Mazda Australia has made its intentions clear: the 6e is targeted to start under $55,000 (before on-road costs).

This aggressive positioning is designed to undercut the mid-range competition and go toe-to-toe with the segment leaders, placing it directly in the crosshairs of the BYD Seal and the entry-level Tesla Model 3.

With camouflaged prototypes already spied undergoing rigorous testing at the Lang Lang Proving Ground and on public roads in Victoria, local validation is clearly in its advanced stages to ensure the suspension and dynamics meet Australian standards.

We expect the Mazda 6e to officially land in Australian showrooms by mid-2026, marking a significant milestone as the brand’s first dedicated volume EV.

It is great to see a legacy manufacturer like Mazda entering this competitive segment, giving Aussie buyers a familiar and trusted alternative when making the switch to electric.

For more information, head to https://www.mazda.com.au/cars/mazda-6e/