Exetel dumps complex plans, replaces with a single, simple 500/50Mbps plan for A$80pm

The Australian telco market is a minefield of confusing plans, promotional pricing cliffs, and technical jargon designed to overwhelm. Exetel is making a bold move to change the game, eliminating its entire suite of NBN plans and replacing them with just one.
This new approach, simply called the ‘One Plan’, is designed to end the ‘plan-xiety’ many Australians feel when trying to find a good value, high-speed internet connection.
Exetel, owned by parent company Superloop, is cutting through the noise with a straightforward offer. The company is betting that customers are tired of the endless comparisons and gimmicks that define the industry.
One simple plan
The core of the announcement is a single, flat-rate plan for customers on FTTP or HFC connection types. This means no more introductory offers that expire after six months, leading to a sudden price hike.
Super-fast speed
For a flat A$80 per month, customers get a blistering 500Mbps download speed and 40Mbps upload speed. This is a seriously competitive offer in the current NBN landscape.
While the main plan is designed for simplicity, Exetel is still offering a few optional perks for those who want a little extra flexibility.
Warp speed
For an extra dollar, you can boost your connection to 1Gbps speeds for a full 24 hours. This is perfect for large downloads or ensuring the best possible connection for a big gaming session.
Refer a friend
If you get a friend to sign up, both you and your mate will receive A$1 off your monthly bill. The discount applies for as long as you both remain Exetel customers.
Hibernate your internet
For those who travel, the ability to ‘Hibernate’ your internet connection allows you to pause the service. This is a handy feature that avoids paying for a service you aren’t using while you’re away.
This disruptive move aligns with the ethos of its parent company, Superloop, which aims to “Refresh the internet” by challenging industry norms.
Price and availability
The Exetel ‘One Plan’ is available now for customers with a compatible FTTP or HFC connection for A$80 per month.
You can further information in the Critical Information Summary, or for more information, head to https://www.exetel.com.au/