Exetel dumps complex plans, replaces with a single, simple 500/50Mbps plan for A$80pm

The Australian telco market is a minefield of confusing plans, promotional pricing cliffs, and technical jargon designed to overwhelm. Exetel is making a bold move to change the game, eliminating its entire suite of NBN plans and replacing them with just one.

This new approach, simply called the ‘One Plan’, is designed to end the ‘plan-xiety’ many Australians feel when trying to find a good value, high-speed internet connection.

Exetel, owned by parent company Superloop, is cutting through the noise with a straightforward offer. The company is betting that customers are tired of the endless comparisons and gimmicks that define the industry.

“The telco industry has delivered confusion disguised as control. Way too many plans and too much jargon. And not fast or simple enough. Exetel is changing that today.



If you see through all the plans and promo periods and that whole game of intentional confusion and you just want fast, reliable internet – this is for you. It’s 80 bucks. 500 Mbps. No gimmicks” – Mehul Dave, Group Executive, Consumer, Superloop.

One simple plan

The core of the announcement is a single, flat-rate plan for customers on FTTP or HFC connection types. This means no more introductory offers that expire after six months, leading to a sudden price hike.

Super-fast speed

For a flat A$80 per month, customers get a blistering 500Mbps download speed and 40Mbps upload speed. This is a seriously competitive offer in the current NBN landscape.

While the main plan is designed for simplicity, Exetel is still offering a few optional perks for those who want a little extra flexibility.

Warp speed

For an extra dollar, you can boost your connection to 1Gbps speeds for a full 24 hours. This is perfect for large downloads or ensuring the best possible connection for a big gaming session.

Refer a friend

If you get a friend to sign up, both you and your mate will receive A$1 off your monthly bill. The discount applies for as long as you both remain Exetel customers.

Hibernate your internet

For those who travel, the ability to ‘Hibernate’ your internet connection allows you to pause the service. This is a handy feature that avoids paying for a service you aren’t using while you’re away.

This disruptive move aligns with the ethos of its parent company, Superloop, which aims to “Refresh the internet” by challenging industry norms.

“At Superloop, we pride ourselves on being actual disrupters and genuine innovators. Our people are motivated by a common ethos: we work harder for our customers than anyone else. And that’s not a slogan in an ad – that’s our internal core belief. We don’t just copy what everyone else is doing.



We lead. And that’s what a super internet provider does – matches the energy and the ‘anything is possible’ attitude of the internet and goes and invents better ways of delivering what our customers want – fast, high-speed, reliable internet full stop,” – Ben Colman, CMO, Superloop.

Price and availability

The Exetel ‘One Plan’ is available now for customers with a compatible FTTP or HFC connection for A$80 per month.

You can further information in the Critical Information Summary, or for more information, head to https://www.exetel.com.au/