Exploren expands EV charging, 114 new plugs this month

Australia’s electric vehicle charging landscape continues to evolve, and while the bigger brands like Chargefox, Evie and Tesla take many of the headlines, other charging providers like Exploren are perhaps not as well known, but are gaining momentum.

Exploren just announced they installed 114 new plugs, in the past month, on the back of a significant milestone in Feb, passing 6,000 charging ports across Australia.

The infrastructure spans the country from Chadstone to Chatswood, and across from Brisbane to Western Australia.

Beyond the hardware installation

Installing a charger is often the simplest part of the process for a network operator. Bolting a pedestal to a concrete slab and connecting it to the grid is a visible sign of progress, but it is only the beginning.

The real test for any EV driver is what happens when they actually pull up to the plug. We have all experienced the frustration of a “charger failed” message or a blank screen after driving out of our way to find a port.

A charger that does not work is a waste of a stop and a major contributor to range anxiety. Exploren is aiming to change that narrative by shifting the focus from quantity to quality.

Maintaining 99% uptime

To combat the issue of reliability, every charger on the Exploren network is now monitored 24/7. This allows the technical team to identify faults in real-time, often before a driver even arrives at the site.

The company is moving toward a proactive maintenance model rather than a reactive one. This means hardware is serviced and maintained before issues occur, rather than waiting for a failure report.

“Installing chargers is the easy part. Keeping them working when you actually need them? That’s what matters.”

Exploren Media Team, Official Milestone Announcement, Exploren.

By backing their technology with a dedicated support team, they are currently running at a 99% uptime. This level of reliability is exactly what is needed to convince more Australians to make the switch to electric transport.

Integration with daily life

By placing stalls at shopping centres and urban hubs, the “wait” time becomes productive.

While the car adds range, drivers have the opportunity to grab a coffee or finish their weekly shopping. It turns a logistical necessity into a seamless part of a daily routine without the stress of guessing if the charger will work.

Because a working charger is no longer considered a bonus in the industry. It is now the baseline expectation for anyone paying for a charging service.

Understanding the costs for drivers

Pricing on the Exploren network can vary because the site owners often have the final say on the tariffs. However, there are some general trends that drivers can expect when they pull up to a station.

Typically, energy fees sit around A$0.33 per kWh, though this fluctuates based on the location and the speed of the charger. Some sites also implement a small connection fee, often around A$0.40 per session.

It is also common to see duration or idle fees applied to these bays. These are designed to ensure drivers move their vehicles once charging is complete, keeping the ports available for the next person in line.

A software-driven experience

The backbone of this network is the Exploren app, which provides real-time data on availability and pricing. This allows for a level of transparency that helps drivers plan their trips with high confidence.

The platform supports a variety of modern payment methods, including Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, and Google Pay. This eliminates the need for specialised RFID cards that often clutter the consoles or wallets of EV adopters.

Underneath the user interface, the system is built on the OCPP open standard. This is a technical win for the industry as it allows different hardware brands to communicate effectively with the central management software.

Looking toward the future

As EV sales continue, it’s important the infrastructure keeps pace to avoid delays during peak times at popular locations.

“Exploren hits 5,000 installed charge ports across Australia and New Zealand. This achievement marks years of growth, innovation, and collaboration.”

Exploren Media Team, Official Milestone Announcement, Exploren.

The expansion into regional areas like the Forbes Shire Council shows a commitment beyond the capital cities. Even the ACT has seen a massive influx of hardware, making Exploren the largest provider in that territory.

For more information, head to https://exploren.com.au