EZVIZ HB90f puts three 3K lenses, 12x mixed zoom and an 8W solar panel on your fence for A$669.95, no subscription required

If you live on a big block, you already know the problem with most home security cameras. One lens can only see so much, so you either accept blind spots across the driveway, side yard and back fence, or you buy three or four cameras and start juggling batteries, mounting points and app tiles. Then, more often than not, you get asked to pay a monthly fee to actually keep the footage.

EZVIZ thinks it has a better answer. The company has launched the HB90f Triple 3K Kit in Australia, a battery-powered outdoor camera with three 3K lenses, an included 8W solar panel and local storage on a supplied microSD card. It’s available nationally from today, 30 October, through Harvey Norman, with an RRP of A$669.95.

What the HB90f actually is

The HB90f is the flagship of EZVIZ’s outdoor battery camera range. Rather than a single wide lens, it has three 3K lenses split across two units. An upper wide-angle lens takes in the big picture, while a lower lens unit is designed to bring distant detail closer, with EZVIZ quoting up to 12x mixed zoom.

A triple-motor design lets the upper lens and the lower lens unit rotate independently. That means you can point them at the same spot for a wide view and a close-up of the same scene, or aim them in different directions to watch two separate zones from a single device. EZVIZ claims 360° coverage overall, and an Auto Patrol Mode can check a set of positions at regular intervals, which is handy if you’re trying to watch a large property with one camera.

The HB90f was recognised as a 2026 IFA Innovation Award Honoree when EZVIZ showed it at IFA in Berlin earlier this year.

Local AI and no subscription

The headline feature for many Australians will be what you don’t have to pay for. EZVIZ says person and vehicle detection, plus familiar face recognition, run on local AI chips inside the camera rather than in the cloud, and work without a subscription. The kit includes a 32GB microSD card at no extra cost, so you can store footage locally from day one.

In practice, the camera’s smarts are designed to cut down the number of pointless alerts. Familiar face recognition is intended to tell you when someone you know arrives, while human and vehicle detection are meant to cut out alerts for things that aren’t people or cars. When the upper wide-angle lens detects a person, the lower lenses work together to zoom in and track them. There’s also Tap-to-Zoom, which lets you pick an area in the wide view for a closer look.

If someone’s where they shouldn’t be, the HB90f has red-and-blue warning lights and a siren for deterrence, plus two-way talk so you can speak to whoever is at the gate. Built-in spotlights enable colour night vision.

Jock Jones, EZVIZ’s Country Manager for Australia and New Zealand, says the triple-lens design is aimed squarely at larger local properties.

“The level of detail available as a result of the three lenses working together is astonishing, and perfect for large Australian properties and outdoor spaces with multiple areas to monitor. From the driveway to the garden, it helps homeowners see more of their property and follow activity with less manual checking.



Aussies demand great security, with easy to use technology, which does not lock them into ongoing subscription fees and monthly bills. With the HB90f we are able to deliver just that, a simple to use yet technology-packed smart security camera, which can cover wider or multiple areas in a single device.” Jock Jones, Country Manager, EZVIZ Australia and New Zealand.

Solar power and Always-On Video 2.0

Running cables to the far corner of an acreage block is expensive, which is why battery and solar cameras have become so popular. The HB90f has a 10,400mAh rechargeable battery and comes with an 8W solar panel to top it up and reduce how often you need to take it down for charging.

EZVIZ pairs that with its Always-On Video (AOV) 2.0 technology, which it says supports 24/7 recording. It’s worth understanding how this works, because it’s not the same as a wired CCTV camera recording full-frame-rate video around the clock. During quiet periods, the camera records low-frame-rate time-lapse footage, then switches to full-frame-rate recording when it detects an event. That’s a sensible trade-off for a battery camera, as it keeps power use and file sizes down while still giving you a picture of what happened across the day, but it’s a time-lapse between events rather than continuous video.

EZVIZ is also upfront that solar charging performance depends on sunlight and how the panel is installed. A panel tucked under eaves on the south side of the house won’t perform like one with clear northern sun, so think about placement before you start drilling.

The key specs

Based on EZVIZ’s release, here’s what you get in the HB90f Triple 3K Kit:

Three 3K lenses, with an upper wide-angle lens and a lower lens unit

Up to 12x mixed zoom

Triple-motor design with independently rotating upper lens and lower lens unit, and 360° coverage

Auto Patrol Mode and Tap-to-Zoom

Local AI human and vehicle detection, familiar face recognition and auto tracking

Colour night vision via built-in spotlights

Red-and-blue warning lights and siren

Two-way talk

Always-On Video 2.0

10,400mAh rechargeable battery and included 8W solar panel

Weatherproof design

Local and cloud storage support, with a 32GB microSD card included

How it fits in the EZVIZ range

This is the top of EZVIZ’s Australian outdoor line-up. When the company announced its expanded local range in August, the dual-lens HB90 Dual Kit was listed at A$549.95, the 4G HB90x at A$649.95 and a two-pack of the HB90 at A$949.95. The HB90f’s A$669.95 price was flagged in that announcement too, and EZVIZ is now formally launching it. That makes the third lens and longer zoom a A$120 step up over the HB90 Dual at RRP.

One thing to watch: when EZVIZ revealed the HB90f globally at IFA, it mentioned 4G connectivity alongside Wi-Fi. The Australian release describes the HB90f as a Wi-Fi battery outdoor camera and doesn’t mention 4G, so if you need a camera for a spot with no Wi-Fi coverage, such as a back paddock or a remote gate, check the model details at Harvey Norman before you buy.

For more information, head to EZVIZ Australia.