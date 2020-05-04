Facebook adds new ‘Care’ reaction in response to Coronavirus

As you go about Facebook, you have the ability to leave comments, or as many do, simply a reaction to the content in your feed. What started as a Like button, has now expanded to a range of reactions including Love, Haha, Wow, Sad and Angry.

Apparently Facebook didn’t think those options were really reflective of the compassion and feeling presented by the current Coronavirus situation. To address this, they’ve now introduced a 7th reaction – Care.

When you use Care for the first time, Facebook explains the new option.

Even apart, we’re in this together We’ve added a new reaction so you can show extra support while many of us are apart. We hope this helps you, your family and your friends feel a bit more connected.

There’s not indication of how long the ‘Care’ will be available as a reaction, but I’d suspect this is one of those changes that’ll be around long after the virus.

2020 has been pretty rubbish, so if getting a ‘care’ reaction to something you post, makes you feel a little better, then I’m all for it. If anything, reaching out to someone with this repsonse, may induce a conversation with a friend or loved one you haven’t spoken to in a while and that can only be a good thing.