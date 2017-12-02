Fancy living next door to the MarioKart Rainbow Road ?

Brad from Brisbane is famous for his LED arrays of Christmas Lights that blanket his home. In previous years he’s excelled at having the brightest house in the street (and probably city). This year, he’s rebuilding it all, bigger and better than ever before.

A dedicated Facebook Page shows off the progress of the expensive to build, expensive to run, but spectacular result. In the most recent post, we get to see the project running, just in time for the start of December.