Fetch TV Breaks Four-Year Price Freeze with Music-Heavy Channel Expansion

Fetch TV has unveiled six new channels and integrated the Crunchyroll anime streaming service, while implementing its first subscription price increases since 2021. The Australian pay-TV provider announced the changes would take effect from 1 September, with pricing adjustments affecting all premium channel packages.

The expansion includes children’s channel Moonbug, military history channel Declassified, and four Stingray music channels offering different genres. Subscribers will also gain access to the Crunchyroll streaming application, though this requires a separate subscription fee ranging from A$10.99 to A$13.99 per month.

New Channel Offerings

Moonbug Kids Channel Features popular children’s content including CoComelon, Blippi and Little Angel in an ad-free environment, marking the first dedicated Moonbug channel on Australian television.

Declassified Military History Presents documentaries covering warfare, military strategy and intelligence operations, launching exclusively in Australia through Fetch TV.

Stingray Music Channels Four genre-specific music channels including Stingray Loud (rock), Stingray Retro (classic hits), Stingray Country and Stingray Hits providing 24-hour music programming.

Crunchyroll Streaming Integration Offers access to over 39,000 anime episodes across 1,600+ titles including One Piece, JUJUTSU KAISEN and My Hero Academia through a dedicated app requiring separate subscription.

The pricing restructure sees most channel packages increase to $7.99 per month for Vibe, Knowledge, Variety and Kids packs, while the Ultimate Pack rises to $24.99 monthly. The Entertainment Pack will cost $17.99 per month, with the Movie Box package remaining relatively affordable at $2.99 monthly.

“This investment in world class content reflects our commitment to delivering the best value and broadest entertainment for Australian households,” commented Fetch TV CEO Dominic Arena. “We’re proud to launch these six new channels in Australia, giving families more for less.”

However, customer reaction to the announcements has been mixed, with many subscribers expressing disappointment over the price increases coinciding with channel additions they consider underwhelming. The music-heavy channel lineup has drawn particular criticism from customers who questioned the value proposition of additional streaming music services.

The timing represents Fetch TV’s first price adjustment for 4 years, contrasting with multiple increases implemented by major streaming competitors including Netflix, Stan and Disney+ over the same period.

Industry observers note that Fetch has maintained relatively stable pricing while other services have raised costs several times to address content licensing expenses and inflation pressures.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing the very first Moonbug Channel to Australia,” remarked Nicolas Eglau, Managing Director EMEA, APAC & Global Distribution at Moonbug Entertainment. “Partnering with Fetch TV makes it possible for us to share the fun, music and stories that kids already love with even more families across the country.”

The Crunchyroll integration addresses Australia’s growing anime fanbase, with the service claiming to serve one of the world’s most passionate anime communities. Terry Li, EVP Emerging Businesses at Crunchyroll, noted: “Australia is home to one of the most passionate anime communities in the world, and with Fetch we’re making it easier than ever for fans here to enjoy the very best of Japan straight into living rooms across the country.”

Existing subscribers will see pricing changes reflected in their first billing cycle on or after 1 September, with potential pro-rata charges depending on billing timing. Customers can manage subscriptions through their Fetch device menu system or cancel services while retaining access until their current billing period expires.

The channel additions aim to strengthen Fetch’s position as an alternative to purely streaming-based entertainment platforms, combining traditional cable television type programming with on-demand pay per view and streaming apps like Netflix.

The company continues to try to emphasise its different value proposition amid increasing competition from international streaming services and local content providers.