Final Fantasy XIV Online’s newest expansion has been announced: Evercold

Square Enix has officially pulled the curtain back on the next chapter of Final Fantasy XIV Online (FFXIV Online), and it’s shaping up to be one of the game’s more ambitious pivots yet. Announced by Producer and Director Naoki Yoshida during his keynote at the Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival in Anaheim, it is the sixth expansion in the popular Massively Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game (MMORGP).

Dubbed Evercold, the upcoming expansion doesn’t just extend the story, but reframes how players experience it, both narratively and mechanically.

Director Naoki Yoshida at the Final Fantasy Fan Festival announcing Evercold. (Image: Supplied)

Here’s everything you need to know, from where the story is headed to what’s changing when the expansion lands in January 2027.

A new saga begins on the Fourth

With Evercold, Final Fantasy XIV Online moves into entirely new territory. The expansion kicks off the Godless Realms Saga, shifting the focus away from the Source and into the Fourth, a shard that, until now, has largely remained unexplored.

If that sounds familiar, it should. The last time the game committed this hard to a shard was with Shadowbringers, and that ended up being one of the strongest narrative arcs in the game’s history. Evercold looks to follow a similar path, but with a colder, more desolate tone based on the teaser.

Yoshida hinted that the Warrior of Light’s journey here won’t just be about exploration, but also about survival in a realm that appears fundamentally broken or abandoned by the gods. That alone sets the tone for a story that could lean darker than what we’ve seen in Dawntrail.

A massive shake-up to combat

The headline feature—arguably bigger than the new zones or raids—is the battle system overhaul. FFXIV Evercold introduces two distinct modes:

Reborn Mode: Built on the current combat system and job design

Evolved Mode: A more specialised system that leans heavily into job identity

This isn’t just a toggle for flavour. It’s effectively a parallel design philosophy for how combat works. If you’ve felt that jobs have become too homogenised over the years, Evolved Mode is clearly targeting that feedback.

There’s a catch. New jobs introduced in Evercold will only be playable in Evolved Mode, which strongly suggests this is where Square Enix sees the future of combat heading.

New jobs, level cap, and core progression updates

As expected from a major expansion, FFXIV Evercold brings the usual progression bump, but with a few important additions:

Level cap increases from 100 to 110

Two new jobs: Tank and Physical Ranged DPS

New cities and explorable regions on the Fourth

New dungeons, trials, and a full raid tier

A new Ultimate raid for endgame players

On top of that, the expansion introduces systemic changes that will impact how you play across all jobs:

Seasons system: A rework of how progression and rewards are earned

Armoury update: Designed to make multi-job play smoother

Expanded character customisation

These aren’t just side features. They are long-term structural changes that will likely define the 8.x patch cycle.

Woah, there’s an Evangelion crossover

One of the more unexpected reveals from the Fan Festival is EVANGELION: Ghosts of Desire, a new alliance raid series created in collaboration with khara, Inc.

The crossover brings Neon Genesis Evangelion into the world of FFXIV, which is a pretty wild tonal mix on paper. If past collaborations are anything to go by, it’ll be one of the expansion’s standout pieces of content. Alliance raids have historically been some of the most visually creative experiences in the game, so expectations here are understandably high.

Platforms: more players than ever

Evercold itself will be available wherever FFXIV currently exists, but there’s a major addition leading into it.

Square Enix confirmed that Final Fantasy XIV is coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 in August 2026, ahead of the expansion launch. There’ll be an early access period to test server stability before full release. That means by the time Evercold lands, the game will be playable across:

PC

PlayStation consoles

Xbox consoles

Nintendo Switch 2

It’s easily the broadest platform reach the game has ever had.

How to get started (or jump back in)

If you’ve been on the fence about trying FFXIV—or returning before Evercold—there’s a pretty compelling entry point right now.

The game’s free trial is expanding to include Shadowbringers, meaning new players can access:

A Realm Reborn

Heavensward

Stormblood

Shadowbringers

Through to Patch 5.58, with no time limit. That’s hundreds of hours of content before you even need to think about buying anything, and it sets up the narrative groundwork that leads into the current expansion cycle. For returning players, the lead-up patches (7.5x series) will bridge directly into Evercold, with new main scenario quests rolling out through 2026.

The bigger picture

FFXIV Evercold feels less like a routine expansion and more like a reset point. There are:

A brand-new shard setting

A fundamental combat redesign

System-wide progression changes

Expanded platform support

With all these great new features, clear this is the start of a new era for Final Fantasy XIV.

Evercold is set in a cold, frozen world. Will you be jumping in? (Image: Supplied)

Whether that gamble pays off will depend on how well Evolved Mode lands and how compelling the Fourth is as a setting. But if Shadowbringers proved anything, it’s that shifting to a new world can deliver some of the game’s best storytelling.

January 2027 might feel a while away, but the groundwork for Evercold is already being laid now.