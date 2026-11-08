Figure show off dozens of humanoid robots walking the campus, interacting with people

This may be one of those times where we get an early glimpse of the future.

A new video released by Figure CEO Brett Adcock shows dozens of Figure 03 humanoid robots moving around their headquarters.

There’s little doubt that humanoid robots will become more commonplace as their capabilities rise and their costs reduce, and given the number of companies working on this category, this is happening.

What has traditionally been a concept that’s many years away, it seems Figure are certainly scaling production fast, with the number of robots shown in this clip significant.

Beyond a tech demo, humanoid robotics companies are betting on the combination of hardware and software capabilities providing real benefits in business and personal applications.

In it’s third generation, Figure seem confident they have the hardware under control, demonstrated by the fact they’ve created a lot of them.

In the video we see some of the robots interacting with people, which also means they’re confident the software is safe enough to have them in proximity to humans, not locked away behind safety barriers.

Now let’s get to what they’re doing.. that piece is a little less impressive. While we’ve seen Figure robots working in automotive, distribtion and home cleaning applications, in the video, they appear to be in a very passive mode, walking slowly and not really doing any work.

This is likely the company playing it safe around the humans, and also an effort to make them feel approachable and safe.

These could have been programmed to walk in formation, but that’d come off like a military application and be quite confronting, so it appears very intentional to have them acting like humans (without a purpose).

Another note is that they are both inside and outside, which suggests they’ve navigated steps, stairs, doors, and also traffic, with the end of the video showing the robots close to a road.

We also see a number of them on charging bases, which of course will be a practical reality, and the amount of time spent charging versus being productive, to be a key focus on their economic viability.

You can watch the full video from Figure here.

Let us know in the comments if you’d buy a humanoid robot and what tasks you’d deploy it to.