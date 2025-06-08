Figure’s humanoid robot just got a major speed boost for warehouse work

Figure AI has just unveiled a significant update to its humanoid robot’s capabilities, showcasing a new level of performance in logistics and warehouse environments.

The company’s latest advancements are powered by its AI system, Helix, which enables the robot to handle complex tasks like sorting packages on a conveyor belt with impressive speed and dexterity.

This isn’t just a simple software update; it’s a demonstration of how quickly the field of autonomous robotics is moving. The vision is to have these humanoids working alongside people in warehouses, tackling the dull, dirty, and dangerous jobs, and this latest development is a big step towards that reality.

Watch Helix's neural network do 60 minutes of uninterrupted logistics work



Helix now incorporates touch and short-term memory and it's performance continuously improves over time pic.twitter.com/DvfBe9IdGH — Figure (@Figure_robot) June 7, 2025

“We have presented how a high quality dataset, combined with architectural refinements such as stereo multiscale vision, online calibration, and a test-time speed up can achieve faster-than-demonstrator dexterous robotic manipulation in a real-world logistics triaging scenario—all while using relatively modest amounts of data.



The results highlight the potential for scaling end-to-end visuo-motor policies to complex industrial applications where speed and precision are important.” – Figure AI

The core of the update is focused on making the robot faster, more accurate, and more adaptable in a real-world setting.

Figure detailed several key improvements to its Helix AI model that make this possible, these include the following:

Implicit stereo vision

The robot now has a rich, 3D understanding of its environment, which allows for more precise movements and better depth perception when handling objects.

Multi-scale visual representation

This allows the system to see both fine-grained details and the broader scene simultaneously, leading to more accurate manipulation of packages of various shapes and sizes.

Learned visual proprioception

Proprioception is like an internal sense that helps Figure’s humanoid robots, like the Figure 02 and Helix, know where their arms, hands, and body are without needing to “look” at them, much like how we can touch our nose with our eyes closed.

On a production line, such as in BMW’s factory, this ability lets the robots move precisely to pick up parts, assemble items, or sort packages. They use sensors in their joints and cameras to feel forces and adjust their movements in real-time, ensuring they work smoothly and safely alongside humans.

This makes them reliable for tasks like building cars or handling boxes, as they can stay balanced and accurate even in busy, changing environments.

Sport mode

Perhaps the most impressive update is a new ‘sport mode’, which allows the robot to perform tasks faster than the original human demonstration, all while maintaining a high success rate.

This leap in performance is critical for the logistics industry, where speed and efficiency are everything. The ability to autonomously pick, place, and reorient packages on a moving conveyor addresses a significant challenge for automation.

For more information, head to https://www.figure.ai