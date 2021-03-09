Finding parks while driving just got easier with Wilson Parking adding Apple CarPlay support

Australia’s largest car parking group Wilson Parking Australia (Wilson Parking) introduced its Apple CarPlay-enabled parking app on the App Store today.

The new integration updates the popular Wilson Parking iOS app and allows commuters to discover, book and pay for parking via their car’s built-in display.

Wilson Parking worked with Perth-based app development and design companies Adapptor and Kombu on the CarPlay app integration, which is also able to facilitate a payment transaction.

“Even with restrictions lifting in many parts of Australia, our customers are looking for more ways to stay COVID-safe while they resume their commutes and travel plans. The CarPlay integration allows our customers to conveniently access the functions of our existing parking app from their car’s dashboard, reducing driver stress of finding a park and the city’s overall congestion as more return to the workplace. It all comes down to offering convenience to commuters. The release of the Wilson Parking CarPlay app reiterates our commitment to investing in tech that responds to commuter behaviour, trends and needs, and we are proud to bring this to Australian drivers.” Wilson Parking Chief Executive Officer Stephan Wuffli

The CarPlay integration caters to commuters that book regularly through the Wilson Parking app and drivers that want to avoid the hassle of researching and comparing car parks and the best rates.

The app will show the driver up to 12 of the nearest car parks on their car’s display, including the car park name, parking rates and location. Once a bay is booked, commuters can seamlessly link to Apple Maps to navigate to their chosen car park.

“The existing Wilson Parking app has already been very well received by commuters, with over 16,500 ratings and an average 4.8 out of 5 stars rating. Our goal with the CarPlay integration was to create an even faster, simpler customer experience that seamlessly fits into the Wilson Parking customer’s daily commute.” General Manager and Product Director at Adapptor, Richard Giles

The ‘Book Again’ function allows commuters that regularly use the Wilson Parking app to quickly see their previously booked car parks to make routine journeys even more convenient. The app also caters to commuters with Wilson Parking Business Accounts, making it possible for commuters to book personal or business parking.

“We have optimised the CarPlay experience based on user behaviour within the Wilson Parking app. 30 per cent of Wilson Parking app users regularly book the same car parks during the same time period, so we’ve made it easy for ‘book again’ commuters to complete their reservation in just a few quick steps.” Director of Kombu, Craig Winley

Customers simply need to update to the latest version of the Wilson Parking app from the App Store and ensure they’re running iOS 14 on their iPhone to begin using the CarPlay integration.

As an Android user, I hope Wilson Parking also gets Android Auto support into their app soon.

Drivers will be able to use the parking booking feature when they have a credit card linked to their account.