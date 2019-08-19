First BP, now Shell are in the electric vehicle recharge game

The big old oil companies are making a bold attempt to transition their business model. Shifting from millions of barrels of fuel, to millions of kW of energy to charge EVs won’t be an easy task, but that isn’t stopping them from trying.

Earlier this week we brought you news that BP in the UK had started upgrading their petrol stations with EV chargers, now BP are doing the same.

Shell have now launched Shell Recharge in Singapore, featuring ABB’s Terra 54 DC fast charger. This is a weird one, it feels clean and dirty at the same time.

ABB has won a contract from Shell to deliver and commission its market-leading electric vehicle infrastructure at 10 Shell stations island-wide.

The first ABB Terra 54 DC (Direct Current) fast charger has now been switched on and is ready to charge at Shell’s Sengkang station, in north-east Singapore. Additional chargers will be commissioned over the next few months.

ABB’s 50kW fast chargers, which can charge a vehicle’s battery up from zero to 80 percent within 20-30 minutes, is compatible with most EV, with support for CHAdeMO, CCS Type 2 charging standards.

While 50kW is slow compared to ABBs fastest 350kW chargers, in Singapore, with a much smaller land mass than Australia, this works. That power level also draws less from the grid, cost less and therefore making them easier to deploy in more locations.

Furthermore, through ABB Ability connected services, the company’s advanced digital management solution, chargers will be connected to back offices, payment platforms or smart grids systems while charger status monitoring, remote diagnostics, repair and over-the-air software updates minimize downtime and keeps running costs low.