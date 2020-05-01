First look at F1 2020 and Zandvoort’s banked corner

Overnight Codemasters has released a ‘first look’ video of the upcoming title F1 2020. While the sport takes a break during the Coronavirus outbreak, the game’s developers have not. Working towards a release date of July 10th, the first look at the game is revealing.

Circuit Zandvoort in the Netherlands was added to the F1 schedule for the first time in 35 years and features a famous banked corner which had disappeared from the sport.

Something we look forward to in every new release of the game is upgraded graphics and this year the game looks great. Immediately this clip offers some great insight into refinements in the graphics engine.

Firstly, there’s a lot more marks on the surface of the track, as in real life with other motorsport categories often sharing the track. There is one corner where the tyre marks are even present on a ripple strip which I thought was a nice touch.

Another important element to accurately representing reality is just the diversity in density of grass on the side of the track. If you look back a few years, grass was simply a green texture, but that’s not even close to the reality which shows a patchiness and randomness that only nature can create. The won’t at all impact your racing, but does help with the feeling of actually being there and racing the circuit.

In terms of the cars, the clip features Max Verstappen’s Red Bull with it’s matte finish, doesn’t give us much understanding of how reflections on the surface of the car will be displayed. There is definitely a shininess to the front tyres that indicate we’ll see better visual representation of tyre degradation as the laps roll on.

Naturally there’s the annoying Halo in place, but that’s part of the sport now and looks set to stay.