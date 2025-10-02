For real life?! Bluey is dancing her way into Just Dance 2026

Get ready to pull out your best dance moves, because Australia’s most beloved blue heeler is about to hit the world’s biggest digital dance floor. Ubisoft has officially announced a massive partnership with BBC Studios, bringing the global phenomenon Bluey to the upcoming Just Dance 2026 Edition.

This collaboration will see the energetic and imaginative world of Bluey, Bingo, and their family brought to life in a brand-new, iconic gameplay map. Produced by Ubisoft and Neels Studio in partnership with BBC Studios and the show’s creators, Ludo Studio, this is a team-up that feels incredibly natural and is sure to be a massive hit with families.

For those who have somehow missed the cultural sensation, Bluey is a loveable and inexhaustible blue heeler who lives with her Mum, Dad, and little sister, Bingo. The show celebrates the joy of play, turning everyday family life into extraordinary adventures that have captured the hearts of kids and adults worldwide.

Just Dance is no stranger to success either, standing as the #1 music game franchise of all time. With a legacy spanning 15 years and over 1,500 dances created, the series has encouraged more than 135 million players to get up and move, making it a staple of lounge rooms and parties everywhere.

Bringing the Heeler family’s moves to life

The new Bluey experience in Just Dance 2026 is being designed from the ground up to be a celebration of the show’s joyful spirit. Players will get to groove alongside the Heeler family and their friends through a variety of familiar settings, including their iconic house and recognisable Brisbane landmarks.

The gameplay and choreography are being crafted to ensure a fun-filled experience for dancers and Bluey fans of all ages, from young kids to their parents. It’s all about celebrating the simple pleasure of dancing together, a core value that both Bluey and Just Dance share.

“We’re proud to have collaborated with the BBC Studios to bring Bluey into the world of Just Dance. This partnership allowed us to create a gameplay experience that celebrates family togetherness — values at the heart of both Bluey and Just Dance. We’re thrilled to offer families a new way to connect through dance, and we can’t wait to see our players discover the joyful word of Bluey! Amélie Louvet, Marketing Director for Just Dance

Bluey & Bingo love to dance, and now families everywhere can join in too. We’re excited to bring Bluey to Just Dance in partnership with Ubisoft and Ludo Studio, giving fans the chance to move, groove, and share in the fun together.” Marina Mello, Global Director of Gaming & Interactive at BBC Studios

What to expect in Just Dance 2026

The next instalment of the beloved music game is developed by Ubisoft Paris and its associate studios. It promises to continue the franchise’s legacy of getting people moving with a fresh tracklist and engaging gameplay for everyone.

40 hot new songs

The game will launch with a new library of 40 tracks, ranging from chart-topping pop hits to timeless family favourites, ensuring there’s a beat for every taste.

A dance-on-demand platform

Just Dance has evolved beyond just a game. It’s a platform designed to take your party to the next level, create special family moments, or even offer a fun way to exercise.

A global superstar from Brisbane

The inclusion of Bluey is a particularly special moment for Australian gaming and entertainment. The show is a true homegrown success story, created and written by Joe Brumm and produced by the multi-Emmy Award-winning Ludo Studio right in Brisbane.

Proudly 100% created, written, animated, and post-produced in Queensland, Bluey has received funding support from Screen Queensland and the Australian Government. Its journey from a local ABC KIDS show to a global powerhouse streaming on Disney+ is a testament to the incredible talent within the Australian creative industry.

This collaboration with a global gaming giant like Ubisoft not only elevates Bluey to another level but also puts Australian creativity on a massive international stage within the interactive entertainment space. It’s a fantastic example of our local stories resonating with a worldwide audience.

Price and availability

Just Dance 2026 Edition is set to launch on October 14th, making it a perfect addition to the family entertainment lineup ahead of the Christmas holidays.

It will be available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. Ubisoft has also confirmed that it will be playable on the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 through backwards compatibility, which is great news for those planning to upgrade their hardware.

While official Australian pricing is yet to be announced, new release titles like this typically launch in the A$79.95 to A$99.95 range. We expect it to be available for pre-order at major retailers soon.

This is undoubtedly one of the most exciting and wholesome gaming collaborations we’ve seen in a while. Combining the infectious fun of Just Dance with the heartwarming charm of Bluey is a recipe for success, and we can’t wait to see families across Australia and the world dancing along with the Heelers this October.

For more information, head to justdancegame.com