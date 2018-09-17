Ford launch Drive & Seek Adventures so you can tick off your bucket-list, across our great country

Ford Australia is encouraging Aussies to go Drive & Seek to find exciting, new experiences, with the launch of Drive & Seek Adventures, a month-long event with free tickets to bucket-list outdoor activities up for grabs.

The event offers Aussies the opportunity to sign up for amazing experiences in their own backyard and further afield. With a selection of free adventures up for grabs, there’s something to appeal to all explorers, including sea kayaking, abseiling, horse riding on the beach, dolphin watching, mountain biking and scenic flights. Activities are available in locations around the country, with experiences in New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, Western Australia and the Northern Territory. Tickets are limited and available on a first-in, first-served basis, so adventure-seekers are advised to visit Ford’s Drive & Seek site today for their free ticket.

SUVs are well suited to these type of adventures and the Ford range of SUVs has the capability to help Aussies make the most of their free time in the outdoors. Embrace your spirit of adventure and grab a free ticket on us”

“We’re excited to launch Drive & Seek Adventures and encourage Australians to get out and discover new experiences.

Parks Victoria is also calling on Aussies to get out and explore with family and friends.

“We encourage all Australians to get out in nature this spring to appreciate our beautiful environment. With rainfall through winter, Victoria’s parks, forests and reserves are a lush green, wildflowers are in bloom and the bush is alive with an array of native animals.

Parks are great places for a wide range of activities and Victoria offers diverse landscapes of mountains, forests, deserts, coastlines and towns, so whether you’re packing a picnic or rock-climbing gear, there are endless nature-based adventures to be discovered.”

Simon Talbot, Chief Operating Officer of Parks Victoria