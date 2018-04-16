Ford Mustang to race in Supercars in 2019 as a V6 twin-turbo

It’s been rumoured for a while, but now its official, Ford is bringing the Mustang to the Australian Supercars series in 2019. Auto Action Magazine got a nice exclusive with the news that Ford Australia are reinvesting in the sport, and will compete against that new ZB Commodore with a new twin-turbo V6 engine Mustang.

The publication lists the following as the source for the news.

Despite elaborate efforts to keep Tuesday’s announcement a secret, AA has uncovered the details of Ford’s return to Supercars with the Mustang through an extensive investigation during the past week. Multiple sources close to Ford’s revival of interest in racing and performance road cars confirmed that DJR Team Penske’s and Tickford Racing’s joint development of the Mustang racer has been finally sanctioned and supported by Broadmeadows.

The road-going Mustang has sold well for the company and has a cult following. Despite the 5.0L V8 engine being available for the road, it seems Ford want to take advantage of new broadening of the engine spec to try a new EcoBoost 3.5L V6 with a couple of turbos bolted on. The timing is particularly interesting, with Holden’s recent announcement in Tasmania to shelve their development of the V6TT.

As with any competitive category, the key to the continued close racing and fan excitement is to ensure as close as possible a parity between different manufacturers. One key difference between the smaller turbo-powered engine and the big traditional V8, may be fuel efficiency. The other obvious difference is the Mustang is a 2-door vehicle (with boot), while the Commodore is now a 5-door. This is surely a difficult challenge to accommodate in terms of weight.

While we’re reinventing the sport, lets see some more aero added to the cars to deliver what many Supercars drivers enjoy when behind the wheel of GT3 cars.

More information at Auto Action and Motoring.ccom.au