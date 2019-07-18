Ford’s 2020 Mustang comes with a 12.4″ digital instrument display (in lime green)

Ford has announced the details of the upcoming 2020 Ford Mustang GT. Next year’s model is getting some very nice colour upgrades and improvements to the technology on-board and is sure to turn heads.

The now very popular Mustang takes a great recipe and makes it even better. There’s a new 12.4″ customisable digital instrument display, a forged 19-inch alloy wheel option and Recaro seating to hold you in place around the twisty stuff.

“The Mustang is an icon, and Australian customers have been asking for more ways to customise and individualise their particular vehicle, so we’re pleased to offer more ways of doing just that. These new offerings help make the 2020 Mustang really stand out, and for the first time, our Ford Service Benefits program, with our Service Price Promise, is part of Mustang ownership, too.” Ford Australia President and CEO, Kay Hart.

Ford’s Service Benefits program for Mustang owners is getting a boost, offering the first 4 years or 60,000km (whichever comes first), for a maximum recommended price of $299 (incl. GST) per A or B logbook service at participating dealerships.

Ford is committed to making that service experience a good one, hoping that’ll continue to aid sales of the Mustang. You’ll get a loan car when you get it serviced, along with Auto Club membership (including Roadside Assistance), SYNC 3 sat-nav updates, Vehicle Report Card, and the peace of mind of experienced Factory Trained Technicians when customers service at participating Dealers.

Back in 2015, the Mustang was re-introduced to Australia and now they’re everywhere, becoming Australia’s most popular sports car. The Mustang has been the best-selling sports car in Australia for a very impressive 30 consecutive months.

In Australia, the Mustang took to the Supercars grid and has dominated the season. The Mustang currently leads the 2019 Supercars championship, piloted by Scott McLaughlin at Shell V-Power Racing, while Tickford Racing who also run the Mustang, have also done well.

MY2020 Mustang GT: Black Shadow Pack

The MY2020 Mustang GT Fastback will be offered with a new Black Shadow Pack that gives the Fastback model a unique look. The pack, exclusive to Fastback GT and priced at $1,000, adds:

Black painted roof

Black bonnet stripes

Black side stripes

Unique ten-spoke dark-finish 19-inch alloy wheels

Black grille Pony badging

Black 5.0L guard badging

Further adding to the effect, the optional High-Rise rear spoiler is also blackened when the Black Shadow Pack is selected.

“The Black Shadow pack takes the Mustang GT Fastback to another level. It gives the classic Mustang lines a sinister flavour that really adds a raciness and competition look to it, and harks back to some of the graphic and decal packages that we’ve had in the past.” Mustang Chief Program Engineer, Carl Widmann.

Heritage paintwork

Four new colours see Mustang GT make its mark in 2020, including Grabber Lime. One of a number of heritage colours, which in Australia have previously included Grabber Blue and Dark Highland Green, ‘Grabber’ paintwork was first offered in North America on early 1970s Mustangs and is the inspiration for Grabber Lime.

“It’s lime green on steroids. This colour traces back to a Mustang heritage colour while bringing it forward with more modern, dynamic pigments and bold new energy.” Barb Whalen, Ford colour and materials manager.

A second heritage colour – Twister Orange – is also new for 2020, and gives Mustang a punchy aesthetic to match the guttural sound of its 5.0-litre V8, complete with four-mode active quad-exhaust, as standard. Capping off the new colour range for Mustang is a fresh Iconic Silver, as well as the appropriately named Red Hot paintwork.

“These bright, vibrant retro colours are trending in design – in home furnishings, sportswear and even appliances. Aspirational and confident, they are fun, youthful colours that make a statement of how you want the world to see you and who you want to be. And your car is an extension of that.” Barb Whalen, Ford colour and materials manager.

The 2020 Ford Mustang will be on sale in Australian Ford Dealerships from November 2019, with pricing and further details to be announced closer to on-sale.