Ford’s Australia Day long weekend Mustang Road Trip

This Australia Day weekend, you could find yourself behind the wheel of a Ford Mustang, cruising down the road listing to the new TripleM Hottest 100 countdown. If you’ve ever dreamed of driving a Ford Mustang, this Australia Day long weekend is the perfect opportunity. Ford will be offering Aussies ‘The Ultimate Mustang Road Trip’ over the holiday weekend, with free, two-hour test drives around iconic Aussie destinations.

From January 25 – 28 participants can visit three pop-up locations for a test drive on some of Australia’s most beautiful driving roads, including the Mornington Peninsula in Victoria, the Northern Beaches in Sydney and Coolangatta in Queensland.

Registration for the test drives opens today at http://ford.to/2mvdOnB and spots will be available on a first-come, first-served basis with over 380 test drives available. Drivers will be able to cruise around in the Mustang GT and Mustang EcoBoost variants, with both convertibles and coupes available. Any Australian driver that is 25 years of age or older and holds a full, unrestricted driver’s licence is able to reserve a vehicle, and can bring up to three passengers along for the test drive.

President and CEO of Ford Australia, Graeme Whickman said,

“The Mustang embodies passion and excitement,” “What better way to enjoy the thrill of some of Australia’s most scenic drives than in this symbol of the open road.”

The Ultimate Mustang Road Trip pop-ups can be found at the following locations:

New South Wales : St Ives Showground, 450 Mona Vale Rd, St. Ives, NSW, 2075

: St Ives Showground, 450 Mona Vale Rd, St. Ives, NSW, 2075 Victoria : Mount Eliza Secondary College, 204 Canadian Bay Rd, Mount Eliza, VIC, 3930

: Mount Eliza Secondary College, 204 Canadian Bay Rd, Mount Eliza, VIC, 3930 Queensland: Victory Ford, 10-20 Minjungbal Dr, Tweed Heads South, NSW, 2486 (near the Queensland border)

The test drive program will also introduce Australians to Ford 2nd Car, a soon-to-launch pilot program for eligible new Ford buyers at participating dealers. 2nd Car will give buyers affordable access to a second Ford vehicle for up to two weeks during their first two years of vehicle ownership. Vehicles will be available from participating dealerships around the country.

Program Manager, Ford 2nd Car, Christine Wagner said,

“2nd Car is a global first for Ford, and we’re excited to bring it to Australian customers. We’re always looking for ways to create value for Ford owners and with this program customers can gain flexibility, accessibility – and a whole new experience.”

The Ford 2nd Car pilot program will initially be available to new Ranger and Escape customers aged 25 years and over, with the Mustang available for a two-week period. Ford’s goal is to expand this program in the future, meaning that the purchase of any new Ford vehicle will enable access to the entire Ford line up if you sign up for the 2nd Car program.

Whether it’s a Mustang for a trip to the beach, an Everest for a camping adventure, a Transit to move house, or simply an extra vehicle for friends or family, 2nd Car is another way Ford is exploring new mobility solutions.

Stay tuned to techAU for much, much more content on this ultimate road trip adventure. For more information about Ford 2nd Car is available at https://www.ford.com.au/ford2ndcar.