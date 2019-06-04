Forget the aftermarket, Tesla has their own Qi wireless charger for Model 3

When you buy a Model 3, you’ll quickly find your way to store your mobile in the provided space. By default the phone rest supports cabled chargers, but the Tesla is meant to be futuristic right? So why not wireless charging?
After seeing a decent selection of aftermarket solutions pop up, Tesla has now added a Qi wireless charging pad of their own.
Stay charged with the Model 3 Wireless Phone Charger designed exclusively by Tesla. Featuring a non-slip, silicon surface with easy installation and enough power to charge two phones at once, the Wireless Phone Charger is perfect for any sized device. Simply drop your Qi-enabled smartphone on the center console’s phone tray for a quick and secure charge without cables.
If you smash your foot on the right pedal, the phones are likely to still go flying through the back window, but the non-slip surface goes some way to solving that.
Right now this is available in the US but as the Model 3 orders are now live, I hope they bring it here soon.
Tesla has the Model 3 wireless charger available for US$125.00 and is available from https://shop.tesla.com/us/en/product/vehicle-accessories/model-3-wireless-phone-charger.html