Formula 1 news often revolves around new technology, regulations, drivers teams, but today’s news is big, really big. F1 are adding a new race to the Calendar in 2020, located in the city of Hanoi, Vietnam.

This is the first new circuit since Baku back in 2017 and the first under Liberty Media’s ownership. Along with Singapore, China and Japan, another round in Asia demonstrates how important that growing audience is to the global sport. For Australians, it should mean another race close to our timezone, so that’s always welcome.

In terms of the circuit itself, F1 have released an image of the track layout and it looks like nothing else on the calendar. The 5.565km track is set to deliver an exciting racing experience, with the Y-shaped layout offering plenty of challenges for the drivers and plenty of views of the circuit for fans.

To celebrate the launch of the race, Formula 1’s Chairman and Chief Executive, Chase Carey joins the City of Hanoi leadership and Vingroup promoter as part of a grand ceremony this evening at the Hanoi Citadel, one of the city’s most iconic landmarks. Local artists will perform to highlight the unique culture of Vietnam in an event open to the people of Hanoi.

“We are delighted to announce that Hanoi will host a Formula 1 Grand Prix. Since we became involved in this sport in 2017, we have talked about developing new destination cities to broaden the appeal of Formula 1 and the Vietnamese Grand Prix is a realisation of that ambition. We are thrilled to be here in Hanoi, one of the most exciting cities in the world right now with such a rich history and an incredible future ahead of it. This is the perfect formula for Grand Prix racing and I look forward to this becoming a real highlight of the F1 calendar. Our Motosport team, working in collaboration with the City of Hanoi and promoter Vingroup, has worked to enable a circuit that will not only test the drivers but also ensure that our fans enjoy the racing spectacle. We are really looking forward to seeing Formula 1 cars speeding around the streets of this fantastic city from 2020.” Chase Carey, Chairman and Chief Executive, Formula 1

“We are proud to be hosting the Formula 1 Vietnam Grand Prix, and showcasing the city of Hanoi to the world with its special combination of ancient and moden beauty from 2020. It’s a further demonstration of Vietnam’s ability, as one of the fastest growing economies in the world to host events on a global scale and attract tourism to the country. It provides an opportunity for inward investment to Vietnam and importantly to bring the exciting wheel to wheel racing of Formula 1 to the people of Vietnam.” Nguyen Duc Chung, Chairman, City of Hanoi

More information and a promo video for the new track available at Formula1.com