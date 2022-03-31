Formula 1 is heading to Sin City in 2023, a night race on the strip will be one hell of a party!

In 2023, the most technology-advanced form of motorsport, Formula 1 will head to one of the most unique places on the planet, Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Grand Prix will take place in November 2023, becoming the 3rd race in the United States, joining Miami and Austin.

The track is a 14-turn track that is 6.12km in length (3.8 miles) and will see the new spec cars reach top speeds around 342km/h (212mph).

At that length, the design will see teams compete for over 50 laps of the circuit that includes 3 straights, a high-speed cornering sequence and a single chicane section.

“Iconic Las Vegas and Formula 1, the pinnacle of motorsport, is the perfect marriage of speed and glamour. Our confidence in this unique opportunity is evident in our decision to assume the promoter role for the Las Vegas Grand Prix in partnership with Live Nation. We could not be more excited to work with our local partners to create a marquee event. The potential of Formula 1 has been well demonstrated over the last several seasons and the Las Vegas GP will only take it to the next level.” Liberty Media President and CEO Greg Maffei

Formula 1 has released some renders of what the on-track action may look like and it’s something to behold. Having been to Vegas twice in my life, that city offers something not available anywhere else on the globe.

I was also lucky enough to attend the night Grand Prix in Singapore many years ago and racing at night offers fans a very different experience than day-time races. While all-night races have lighting, the lighting available from the Casinos on the Las Vegas strip will be more colourful than ever before.

After watching the driver’s responses to the announcement today, it’s clear the whole paddock is excited about the Vegas race, something that had been rumoured for years, but is now locked into the calendar next year.

Personally, I can’t wait to see it in 4K on TV, but also race it in F1 2023 the game. For those lucky enough to attend the event, this will be part of history and while I wish Formula E were visiting as well, it’s hard to deny that F1 delivers something special.

If you want to book a hotel with a view of the track, best start booking now, then save for the next year to pay for that.