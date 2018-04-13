Foxtel announce new 24/7 cricket channel as party of new $1.18B deal

Foxtel will create a new dedicated cricket channel as part of a new TV and streaming rights deal. Worth A$1.18 billion over the next 6 years, the deal sees the rights for cricket in Australia leave Channel Nine and head to a combination of Foxtel and Seven.

Like Rugby and ALF, Foxtel will go deep on Cricket, giving fans of the sport access to see virtually every minute of action, including Test cricket, One day matches, T20. There’ll also be great coverage of female cricket, which will should see the upcoming female crickets be better financed, something they’ve struggled with to date.

Out of a now extended 59-match season, those who don’t have Foxtel, will still see 43 matches free on Channel Seven.

Cricket Australia have experimented with live streaming in the past, but now its Prime Time, with Foxtel’s Now streaming service providing access over the internet to Cricket lovers across the country.

The new deal starts along with the 2018/2019 season.

More information at FoxSports