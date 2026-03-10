type here...

Fuel price transparency in Victoria: Servos MUST publish petrol prices by 4PM for the next 24hrs

by Jason Cartwright

Victoria’s State Government launched Servo Saver back in October, a real-time fuel price monitoring service designed to help motorists find the cheapest petrol in their local area. As of today (March 10, 2026): Phase 2 went live, introducing a daily fuel price cap.

Retailers must now lock in a maximum price for the next day by 2:00 PM, which is then published on the app by 4:00 PM and remains capped for 24 hours starting from 6:00 AM the following morning.

With the cost of fuel remaining a significant burden on household budgets, this transparency and price cap should allow more educated choices about where you fill up.

Checking the app tonight, I see price discrepancies in border regions like Albury Wodonga, as much as A$0.40 per litre for Premium Unleaded 98.

When you consider two service stations less than a kilometre apart, that price difference is hard to justify. For a standard 60-litre tank, that represents a saving of A$24.00 just by driving a few extra blocks. Data is your friend and it’d be smart to take a few seconds to check the app before heading to the servo and make them compete for your business, don’t just default to your regular.

How the Servo Saver platform works for you

The service is integrated directly into the Service Victoria platform, making it easy to access without downloading yet another standalone app. It uses geolocation to show you exactly what the prices are at the stations nearest to your current position.

Users can filter by fuel type, including E10, Unleaded 95, Unleaded 98, and Diesel. This ensures that whether you are filling up the family SUV or a high-performance vehicle, you get the specific data you need.

The interface is clean and mirrors the modern design language we have come to expect from Victorian digital services. It is fast, responsive, and designed to be used on the go when you are planning your next stop.

Mandatory reporting ensures data accuracy

The secret sauce behind Servo Saver is the mandatory reporting requirement for fuel retailers across the state. Unlike previous systems, service stations are now required to update their prices in the system as soon as they change them on the totem.

This eliminates the frustration of arriving at a station only to find the price is higher than what was advertised online. Reliability is the most important feature of any price-tracking tool, and this legislative backing provides exactly that.

By creating a “source of truth” for fuel pricing, the government is reducing the information asymmetry that usually favours large fuel retailers over the individual consumer.

“We know that fuel is one of the biggest weekly expenses for Victorian families, and Servo Saver is about giving them the information they need to find the best deal.”

Jacinta Allan, Premier of Victoria, Victorian Government.

    Next time you see the low fuel light come on, don’t just pull into the first station you see. Check the data, find the best price, and keep that extra money in your own pocket where it belongs.

    For more information, head to https://service.vic.gov.au/find-services/transport-and-driving/servo-saver

