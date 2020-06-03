Full Charged Live ‘seriously considering’ coming to Australia in 2022

Fully Charged is a YouTube channel that focuses on clean energy & electric vehicles. I’ve been a subscriber for a while and while the content is UK-based, the content often has global appeal, including the reviews of the latest EVs, solar panels and home energy storage.

The show is hosted by Robert Llewellyn and in his latest episode, he spoke about the plan to return to some normality, as the world gets on top of Coronavirus.

Fully Charged also holds events, known as Fully Charge Live. In the latest episode, Llewellyn mentions the event will head to North America on the 3rd & 4th of April 2021, as well as a new European event in Amsterdam 29th – 31st October 20201.

In a surprise announcement, Llewellyn also mentioned that they are ‘seriously considering’ bringing Fully Charged Live down under to Australia in 2022.

Fully Charged Show is close to passing the 100 million views mark, with 663,000 subscribers. Having a show with this level of following come to Australia is definitely something we can get excited by and something they’d get a lot of support for.

The show’s main objective is to educate people about sustainable transportation and living. It does this by having electric vehicles available for people to look at, ride, and potentially even drive-in. There’s often a focus on people retro-fitting EVs and even panels featuring industry experts that yield some very informative discussions (Rich Rebuilds for example).

Check out the latest episode below, but also make sure you go back through their previous videos.