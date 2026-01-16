GAC AION UT: The sleek Milanese-inspired electric hatch coming to Australian streets

Australia’s electric vehicle market is about to get a whole lot more stylish with the official confirmation that GAC is bringing its fourth model to our shores. The AION UT, a sharp-looking all-electric compact hatchback, has been locked in to join the local lineup following the brand’s recent launch.

This latest addition signals a serious intent from GAC to capture the urban commuter market. It follows the existing trio of the AION V, M8 PHEV, and the EMZOOM, which have been shaking up the status quo since they arrived last November.

A touch of Milan on Aussie roads

While many EVs in the compact segment can look a bit clinical, the AION UT takes a different path with a design penned in Europe. The silhouette was crafted by GAC’s Milan Design Centre, drawing heavy inspiration from the fashion capital to create something truly distinctive.

The result is a sleek fastback design that features a two-tone floating roof and what GAC calls “playful pixel graphics.” It is a look that feels tech-forward without being overly aggressive, making it a perfect fit for our iconic urban landscapes.

Up front, the car introduces the world’s first “eyebrow style” headlamp design. This unique lighting signature adds a bit of personality to the face of the vehicle, ensuring it won’t be mistaken for anything else in the supermarket car park.

Big space in a small package

Despite its compact footprint, the AION UT is aiming to punch above its weight when it comes to interior room. It sits on a 2,750mm wheelbase, which is quite generous for a hatchback of this size.

This longer wheelbase usually translates directly to more legroom for passengers and better stability on the road. GAC claims this will deliver highly competitive interior dimensions within the segment, which is great news for those of us who actually want to use the back seats.

The focus here is clearly on “contemporary city life,” balancing that compact exterior ease-of-parking with an interior that doesn’t feel like a cramped cockpit. It is a smart play for a car designed to navigate tight city streets.

Growing the GAC family

The AION UT represents the second fully electric model in GAC’s local range, sitting alongside the AION V medium-sized SUV. It shows a rapid expansion for a brand that only landed in Australia a few months ago.

According to the local leadership, this is just the beginning of a much larger product offensive. We can expect to see a lot more from this manufacturer as they look to establish themselves as a major player in the Aussie EV transition.

“Our strategy of ‘In Australia, For Australia’, will see GAC bring more than 10 models to the Australian market in the coming five years. The GAC AION UT showcases the strength of GAC’s product portfolio, combining elegant design with clever technology that genuinely enhances the daily lives of its owners. I have no doubt this model will resonate strongly with Australians seeking an intelligent, city-focused vehicle to navigate the nation’s iconic urban landscapes. We look forward to continuing to grow along with our customers here in Australia” Kevin Shu, President, GAC Australia.

Coming soon to a driveway near you

While we are all eager to see what the range and performance numbers look like, GAC is keeping those details under wraps for a little longer. Pricing and full technical specifications will be released closer to the official launch date.

What we do know is that the AION UT is scheduled to be available from Q2 2026. This gives the brand time to build on the momentum of its current models while preparing the infrastructure for this new electric hatch.

If GAC can keep the pricing sharp as they have with their initial range, the AION UT could be a very tempting option for those looking to make the switch to electric. It offers a blend of European design flair and the latest battery tech in a package that makes sense for the city.

Why this matters for the Aussie EV landscape

More competition is always a win for the consumer, especially in the compact EV segment which has been a bit underserved. Having a design-led, tech-heavy option like the AION UT helps move the conversation away from just “utility” to something people actually want to be seen in.

GAC Group is already operating in over 70 markets globally, so they aren’t exactly new to the game. They are positioning themselves as a public technology company that happens to make cars, which is exactly the kind of energy the techAU audience loves.

As we get closer to that Q2 2026 window, we will be keeping a close eye on the local testing and final spec sheets. Stay tuned for more updates as we find out exactly how much this Milanese-inspired hatch will cost when it hits Australian showrooms.

For more information, head to https://www.gac-international.com