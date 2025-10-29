Game-on! Jowua Cup 2025 Brings Esports energy to your Tesla

There are just 7 days remaining in the Jowua Cup 2025. This exclusively Tesla competition runs from 23rd October to November 5th, 2025 and all you need to do is play Beach Buggy Racing 2 in your car, set the best time you can, capture a video of your score and submit.

JOWUA is renowned for pumping out high-quality accessories tailored specifically for the Tesla platform, is leaning right into this evolution with the announcement of the JOWUA Cup 2025. This isn’t just some casual leaderboard; it’s a global competition designed to crown the best in-car gamer, and Aussies have every chance of taking the top spot and the sweet prizes that come with it.

The new age of automotive entertainment

It’s fair to say that the team at Tesla didn’t just build cars, they engineered the world’s most advanced gaming consoles on wheels. With powerful processors, great displays and audio, the days of being bored while waiting for a charge are long gone. Tesla’s software features often lead the industry and the Tesla Arcade is a great example of that, creating a whole new demographic of gamers.

This shift naturally opened the door for companies like JOWUA to develop specialised hardware that turns the minimalist Tesla cabin into a legitimate gaming rig. From high-speed SSDs, to meticulously crafted wireless controllers, they’ve got a great range of products to enhance the in-car experience.

Jowua Cup 2025: The Challenge

The JOWUA Cup 2025 is an open invitation to all Tesla owners, regardless of their location, to submit their best score in an approved Tesla Arcade title. The competition rewards not just raw skill and dedication to grinding out a high score, but also engagement within the JOWUA community. We anticipate seeing some truly astounding gameplay come out of this, pushing the boundaries of what these in-car systems can achieve.

This event is perfectly timed to coincide with the growing prominence of automotive esports and the general community push for engaging, competitive events. It provides a structured outlet for Tesla enthusiasts to show off their gaming chops using the tools they already have in their vehicle. If you’ve been practising those joystick movements while waiting for a Supercharger to do its thing, now is the time to cash in on those hours.

Competing Globally

The beauty of the JOWUA Cup is that competition is global, yet the barrier to entry is delightfully low—all you need is a Tesla and the drive to win. Participants are required to capture their high-score attempt on video, ensuring fair play and offering the chance for their incredible gaming footage to be shared worldwide.

This commitment to video verification means that truly exceptional—or what JOWUA calls “extraordinary”—gameplay will get a shout-out on their global social media channels, regardless of whether you crack the top three. It’s a great way to build your profile as a serious player in the burgeoning world of automotive gaming.

At the time of writing, the best time on the leaderboard is 1 minute, 4 seconds from user JcFiscus us. There’s actually quite a span to 10th place at 1 minute 24 seconds. The leaderboard is updated once in 24 hours, so some of the scores might take a while to show up.

Amazing Prizes up for grabs

While bragging rights and social media fame are nice, what truly motivates the competitive spirit is the promise of tangible rewards. The JOWUA Cup 2025 offers substantial prize coupons for the top three competitors, which can be spent on anything across JOWUA’s extensive lineup of Tesla accessories. This is perfect for upgrading your existing setup with a new hub or perhaps one of their custom floor liner sets.

The currency used for the prizes is listed on the site, but given the Australian focus of the techAU audience, we’re presenting these values using the local context of the Australian dollar coupon equivalent. These are serious amounts that will significantly enhance any Aussie Tesla owner’s setup.

Podium Prizes

The winners of the JOWUA Cup 2025 will be handsomely rewarded, allowing them to stock up on all the best Tesla gear to further enhance their driving and charging experience.

1st Place: A fantastic A$500 coupon

2nd Place: A solid A$250 coupon

3rd Place: A great A$100 coupon

The Bonus Lucky Draw

Beyond the main competition, JOWUA is running an incredibly smart bonus draw specifically encouraging the use of their products. This gives participants who might not be top-tier esports masters a chance to win a valuable prize just for being part of the community.

They will randomly select three participants who clearly showcase a JOWUA item in their score submission video to win a bonus A$50 coupon. This is a brilliant way to reward existing customers and showcase how seamlessly the accessories integrate with the car’s setup, encouraging others to jump on board.

Gearing Up For Competition

To be a serious contender in the JOWUA Cup 2025, you really need to ensure your gaming setup is optimised, and that means turning to the specialised gear JOWUA produces. Playing using the stock controls on the touchscreen is fine for a bit of fun, but serious competitors will benefit immensely from dedicated, low-latency accessories. The speed and stability of your gear will be crucial when every millisecond counts in a high-score attempt.

JOWUA’s flagship multi-device wireless controllers, available in different styles including classic black and white, are built specifically for the Tesla ecosystem, offering the comfortable ergonomics needed for marathon gaming sessions. These controllers connect quickly via Bluetooth and eliminate the lag that can often plague generic alternatives, which is vital when attempting a precision speedrun or complex level.

The company also offers essential infrastructure accessories like the SSD for Tesla Steam & DashCam 1TB, which is indispensable for loading demanding games quickly and reliably. Furthermore, the use of one of their high-speed USB Hubs, such as the 36W Hub Bar mini, is often necessary to ensure both the SSD and controllers are receiving sufficient, stable power and data throughput. Optimising this setup isn’t just about comfort, but genuine performance gains.

JOWUA’s Vision: More than just accessories

It’s clear JOWUA is dedicated to becoming the premier accessories provider for the EV lifestyle, moving beyond simple organisers and charging solutions. By hosting the JOWUA Cup 2025, they are actively fostering a community around the entertainment and lifestyle capabilities of the modern electric vehicle. They are demonstrating that the Tesla is not just a mode of transport, but a legitimate third space—a place to work, relax, and, critically, play.

The competition encourages Tesla fans to bust out your competitive spirit, and see if you can hit the top of the global leaderboard.

For more information, head to jowua-life.com