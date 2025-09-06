Melbourne is set to once again become the beating heart of the Australian games industry as Games Connect Asia Pacific (GCAP) 2025 kicks off this October, 6-8. Part of Melbourne International Games Week, GCAP brings together developers, creatives, and industry leaders from across the globe for three days of talks, workshops, and networking.

This year’s conference promises a renewed focus on building peer networks, fostering community, and sharing deep insights across every corner of game development. From narrative design and production, to marketing, business strategy, and creative leadership.

Headline keynote speakers

The keynote lineup for 2025 features a mix of legendary game makers and rising stars:

Jordan Mochi: The self-taught Australian solo developer behind CONSCRIPT, the WW1 survival horror that went from a passion project to an international award-winner, including Australian Game of the Year 2024.

Jenny Windom: Communications Director at Ivy Road, producer at Soft Not Weak, and organiser/host of Wholesome Games. Jenny’s work in marketing, community, and indie game advocacy has made her a key voice in shaping how players discover and engage with meaningful titles.

Lis Moberly: Creative Lead at 20th Century Games (Disney), with credits on Avowed, Hogwarts Legacy, and Cursed to Golf. A narrative designer and former academic, Lis brings expertise not just in storytelling, but also in tackling critical issues like developer burnout and feedback culture.

Josh Sawyer: Studio Design Director at Obsidian Entertainment. Sawyer has worked on some of the most iconic RPGs of the last two decades, including Fallout: New Vegas, Pillars of Eternity, and Pentiment.

These speakers headline a full program of panels, roundtables, and talks designed to inform, inspire, and connect. The complete GCAP 2025 schedule is now live.

Ways to get involved

GCAP is more than just talks, it’s a hub for connection. Here’s how you can be part of the action:

Tickets are on sale now, including flexible one-day passes and optional access to the Australian Game Developer Awards (AGDAs).

Networking platform: All ticket holders get access to a new matchmaking and scheduling tool to help plan meetings and connect with peers.

GCAP Assist: 50 free tickets are available for under-represented communities and those impacted by industry layoffs.

Volunteer: Applications are open if you’d like to help run the event and be part of the GCAP team behind the scenes.

Backed by the industry

GCAP 2025 is supported by a powerhouse lineup of sponsors and partners including Creative Victoria, Screen Australia, EA Firemonkeys, Big Ant Studios, City of Melbourne, Unreal, and more.

Registrations to host an event as part of MIGW 2025 are open until 8 August!

From workshops to exhibitions, live demonstrations, talks & conferences, MIGW provides an international platform for Victoria’s thriving games industry.

🔗https://t.co/6XkMI3kRXk pic.twitter.com/7GmDCKrGOK — Melbourne International Games Week (@GamesWeekMelbs) July 24, 2025

Whether you’re an indie developer looking for your first publishing deal, a student eager to break into the industry, or a seasoned pro keeping up with the latest in game design, GCAP is the must-attend conference of the year.