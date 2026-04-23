GCAP 2026 locked in for October, celebrating 20 years of Australia’s game dev conference

Melbourne’s massive gaming calendar just got another key date, with Games Connect Asia Pacific 2026 (GCAP) officially set for October 5–7, 2026. Returning as part of Melbourne International Games Week, this year’s event is a big one. It marks 20 years of GCAP supporting and growing the Australian games industry.

What’s happening at GCAP 2026

If you’ve never been, GCAP isn’t your typical consumer expo. It’s a professional conference aimed squarely at developers, producers, and industry folks, particularly those at a mid-to-senior level.

The focus for 2026 reflects where the industry is right now: evolving fast, and not always predictably. This year’s themes include:

Future Ready – what the next 1–5 years could look like

I’m Here! – standing out in an increasingly crowded space

Indie Indie Indie! – where the opportunities are (and what’s actually working)

Numbers Game – making sense of analytics and data

Expect a mix of deep-dive talks, keynotes grounded in real-world experience, and roundtables that go beyond surface-level discussion.

Networking is also sticking around as a core part of the event. After strong feedback in 2025, structured networking sessions will again be baked into the program, something that’s increasingly valuable in a tightening global industry.

That's a wrap on day 1! We're here bright and early for day 2 of #GCAP25 – if you don't have a ticket for day 2 and 3, there's still time – we'd love to welcome you!registration.crowdcomms.com/gcapandagdas… — Games Connect Asia Pacific (GCAP) (@gcapconf.bsky.social) 2025-10-06T21:47:54.277Z

Speaker submissions now open

If you’ve got something to say, now’s your shot. Speaker submissions for GCAP 2026 are officially open, with organisers encouraging talks that align with the themes. You can also bring entirely new insights the industry needs to hear.

Given the event’s focus on experienced professionals, expect the bar to be fairly high here.

AGDAs return as the closing event

The Australian Game Developer Awards 2026 (AGDAs) will once again be part of GCAP, closing out the conference on October 7.

The awards celebrate the best of Australian game development, and last year’s winner, The Drifter from Powerhoof Games, went on to achieve international recognition, including a win at the D.I.C.E Awards.

More details on this year’s awards are still to come.

Revel in the beauty of the night once more from The AGDAs 2025 – The hair, the outfits, the anticipation and joy of it all. Winners: https://agdas.com.au/agdas-2025-winners/Red carpet: https://agdas.com.au/agdas-2025-red-carpet/Ceremony: https://agdas.com.au/agdas-2025-roaming-photographer/ — The Australian Game Developer Awards (The AGDAs) (@agdas.bsky.social) 2025-10-21T22:35:35.803375994Z

Ticket prices and where to buy

Right now, ticket pricing for GCAP 2026 hasn’t been announced. Based on previous years, expect multiple tiers. There are usually early bird, standard, and possibly single-day, or expo-style access options.

Tickets will be available through the official GCAP website when they are released.

If you’re planning to go, it’s worth keeping an eye out for early bird releases, which usually offer the best value.

The bigger picture

Hitting a 20-year milestone isn’t nothing. Especially in an industry that’s seen as many shifts as games have in the past few years. With layoffs, studio closures, and rapid changes in tech (AI, live service pivots, funding challenges), GCAP 2026 feels like it’s landing at a pretty critical moment. And you might remember IGEA has already announced that the Australian games industry had $608.5 million in revenue in FY 2025. It’s definitely a strong time to be in the industry.

If the themes are anything to go by, this year’s event isn’t just about showcasing success. 2026 is about figuring out what comes next.