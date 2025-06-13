Geelong is now home to Australia’s first public hydrogen refuelling and EV charging station

Viva Energy has officially opened a new facility in Geelong, marking a significant first for Australia’s transport industry. The site is the nation’s first publicly accessible station to offer both renewable hydrogen refuelling and ultra-fast charging for electric vehicles.

This new energy hub represents a crucial step towards a zero-emissions future, particularly for the heavy vehicle sector. The design specifically caters for large trucks with wide, drive-through bays, a layout often missing from Australia’s current EV charging infrastructure.

The landmark $62 million project was officially opened by Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles and Victorian Minister for Climate Action, Lily D’Ambrosio. This project signals a major investment in the future of sustainable transport, bringing together two key green technologies in a single location.

This facility is a bold move towards decarbonising Australia’s heavy transport sector, a significant contributor to national emissions. By providing both hydrogen and electric charging, Viva Energy is tackling the challenge head-on.

Green hydrogen production

The station produces its own renewable hydrogen on-site. It uses a 2.5MW electrolyser powered by renewable energy, which takes recycled water from Barwon Water to create the green hydrogen fuel.

Designed for heavy vehicles

A fleet of hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs), including prime movers, buses, and waste management trucks, will be the first to use the new facility. Foundation partners include Toll Group, ComfortDelGro Australia (CDC), Cleanaway, and Barwon Water.

Ultra-fast EV charging

The site also features features ultra-fast charging, an i-charging blueberry DC Ultra-Fast Charger that offers 350kW speeds.

Importantly the site is designed for heavy vehicles with large drive through bays, which is fairly rare and crucial layout in the Aus EV landscape for those traveling with trailers.

The project received significant backing from the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA), highlighting the collaborative effort between government and industry to drive innovation.

“By providing hydrogen as an alternative fuel, we are aiming to reduce emissions and contribute to the development of a more sustainable heavy transport sector in Australia.” – Lachlan Pfeiffer, Chief Strategy Officer, Viva Energy.

Viva Energy has stated this is just the beginning of its plans, as the company is actively seeking more partners to encourage the broader adoption of hydrogen as a transport fuel.

For more information, head to https://www.vivaenergy.com.au/energy-hub/hydrogen/geelong-energy-hub