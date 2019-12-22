Starting tomorrow (December 24th), Amazon Australia has tens of thousands of items on sale, in its annual Boxing Day shopping event. There will be deals across a wide selection of categories including video games, fashion, beauty, electronics, toys, books, and more.

Deals will start ahead of Boxing Day at 12:01am AEDT on Tuesday 24 December and will continue until 23:59 AEDT on Friday 27 December. Below is a sneak peek at some of the deals that will be going live during Amazon Australia’s Boxing Day shopping event.

“The season of deals continues with the launch of our annual Boxing Day shopping event. Australian customers will find amazing deals from much-loved brands across categories including electronics, home, gaming and toys – all with the great value, convenience and fast shipping options that Amazon.com.au offers.” “Whether you’re looking for something to help fulfil your New Year’s resolutions, or if you forgot to ask Santa for something for your stocking, there’s something for everyone in this year’s sale.” Matt Furlong, Country Manager of Amazon Australia,

Some of the deals available during the Boxing Day shopping event on Amazon.com.au include:

Amazon Devices

Echo Dot + Echo Show 5 bundle for $99

2 x Echo Show 5 bundle for $129

Echo for $99

Echo Show for $249

Buy any Kindle device, get 50% off select covers

2 x Fire TV Stick bundle for $99

Fashion

Save up to 40% on select suitcases from Samsonite, Antler, American Tourister

Save up to 50% on select Calvin Klein clothing

Save up to 40% on select Adidas & Puma shoes

Electronics

Save on select soundbars from Sonos, Bose and Yamaha

Save on select Soniq TVs

Save on select Sonos One speakers

Save up to 25% on select laptops from Lenovo, Acer and ASUS

Save on select gaming laptops from ASUS, Acer and Lenovo Legion

Save on select headphones from Bose, Sennheiser, Sony, Jabra, Bang & Olufsen, Urbanears and more

Save on Bose Soundlink Color

Save on select memory from Sandisk

Save on select WD Elements Hard Drives

Save on select monitors from LG and BenQ

Video, Gaming & Books

Audible: New members who haven’t yet tried Audible can score a 2 month free trial (available until January 9, 23:59 AEDT – Full T&Cs below)

Save up to 55% on RRP on select best-selling books

Buy 1-get-1 free on select vinyl records

Save up to 40% on select best-selling DVDs, boxsets and collections

Save $50 on select Oculus virtual reality headsets

Household, Kitchen and Home Furnishings

Save 33% on RRP on Instant Pot Duo Electric Pressure Cooker, Stainless Steel, 5.7L

Save on select Philips home & kitchen items

Save up to 30% on select Sheridan towels

Save up to 25% on Sensori Home fragrance

Baby

Save up to 35% on Maxi Cosi car seats

Save up to 35% on Baby Jogger strollers

Health and Personal Care

Save on sports nutrition from Optimum Nutrition, Cellucor and more

Save up to 40% on Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrushes

Save on Philips Personal Care Appliances including Beauty and Men’s Grooming

Toys

Save on select Barbie and Nerf products

Save on select Monopoly and more games this school holidays

Save on select LEGO products

Save on select Crayola products for ‘Back to School’

Grocery

Save up to 50% on select coffee from Lavazza, L’OR, Moccona and more

Save up to 50% on tea from T2, Dilmah and Ti Ora

Garden

Save up to 35% on select Worx Power tools

Sports & Outdoors

Save up to 40% on select Camelbak & Salomon Hydration range

Save up to 25% on select Wilson tennis gear

Save up to 25% on select Razor Scooters

Beauty

Save on select beauty products from brands including Philips, Maybelline, L’Oreal Paris, La Roche-Posay, Dove

In relation to the Audible deal, the promotion is only valid for new customers from December 19th 2019 to 9 January 2020 23:59 AEDT, in Australia or New Zealand.

With your membership you’ll get one credit per month for $0.00/month, for the first 2 months. After the first 2 months, your membership will renew automatically at the regular monthly price, currently A$16.45. Cancel anytime. Other terms and conditions apply.