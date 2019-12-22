Starting tomorrow (December 24th), Amazon Australia has tens of thousands of items on sale, in its annual Boxing Day shopping event. There will be deals across a wide selection of categories including video games, fashion, beauty, electronics, toys, books, and more.
Deals will start ahead of Boxing Day at 12:01am AEDT on Tuesday 24 December and will continue until 23:59 AEDT on Friday 27 December. Below is a sneak peek at some of the deals that will be going live during Amazon Australia’s Boxing Day shopping event.
“The season of deals continues with the launch of our annual Boxing Day shopping event. Australian customers will find amazing deals from much-loved brands across categories including electronics, home, gaming and toys – all with the great value, convenience and fast shipping options that Amazon.com.au offers.”
“Whether you’re looking for something to help fulfil your New Year’s resolutions, or if you forgot to ask Santa for something for your stocking, there’s something for everyone in this year’s sale.”Matt Furlong, Country Manager of Amazon Australia,
Some of the deals available during the Boxing Day shopping event on Amazon.com.au include:
Amazon Devices
- Echo Dot + Echo Show 5 bundle for $99
- 2 x Echo Show 5 bundle for $129
- Echo for $99
- Echo Show for $249
- Buy any Kindle device, get 50% off select covers
- 2 x Fire TV Stick bundle for $99
Fashion
- Save up to 40% on select suitcases from Samsonite, Antler, American Tourister
- Save up to 50% on select Calvin Klein clothing
- Save up to 40% on select Adidas & Puma shoes
Electronics
- Save on select soundbars from Sonos, Bose and Yamaha
- Save on select Soniq TVs
- Save on select Sonos One speakers
- Save up to 25% on select laptops from Lenovo, Acer and ASUS
- Save on select gaming laptops from ASUS, Acer and Lenovo Legion
- Save on select headphones from Bose, Sennheiser, Sony, Jabra, Bang & Olufsen, Urbanears and more
- Save on Bose Soundlink Color
- Save on select memory from Sandisk
- Save on select WD Elements Hard Drives
- Save on select monitors from LG and BenQ
Video, Gaming & Books
- Audible: New members who haven’t yet tried Audible can score a 2 month free trial (available until January 9, 23:59 AEDT – Full T&Cs below)
- Save up to 55% on RRP on select best-selling books
- Buy 1-get-1 free on select vinyl records
- Save up to 40% on select best-selling DVDs, boxsets and collections
- Save $50 on select Oculus virtual reality headsets
Household, Kitchen and Home Furnishings
- Save 33% on RRP on Instant Pot Duo Electric Pressure Cooker, Stainless Steel, 5.7L
- Save on select Philips home & kitchen items
- Save up to 30% on select Sheridan towels
- Save up to 25% on Sensori Home fragrance
Baby
- Save up to 35% on Maxi Cosi car seats
- Save up to 35% on Baby Jogger strollers
Health and Personal Care
- Save on sports nutrition from Optimum Nutrition, Cellucor and more
- Save up to 40% on Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrushes
- Save on Philips Personal Care Appliances including Beauty and Men’s Grooming
Toys
- Save on select Barbie and Nerf products
- Save on select Monopoly and more games this school holidays
- Save on select LEGO products
- Save on select Crayola products for ‘Back to School’
Grocery
- Save up to 50% on select coffee from Lavazza, L’OR, Moccona and more
- Save up to 50% on tea from T2, Dilmah and Ti Ora
Garden
- Save up to 35% on select Worx Power tools
Sports & Outdoors
- Save up to 40% on select Camelbak & Salomon Hydration range
- Save up to 25% on select Wilson tennis gear
- Save up to 25% on select Razor Scooters
Beauty
- Save on select beauty products from brands including Philips, Maybelline, L’Oreal Paris, La Roche-Posay, Dove
In relation to the Audible deal, the promotion is only valid for new customers from December 19th 2019 to 9 January 2020 23:59 AEDT, in Australia or New Zealand.
With your membership you’ll get one credit per month for $0.00/month, for the first 2 months. After the first 2 months, your membership will renew automatically at the regular monthly price, currently A$16.45. Cancel anytime. Other terms and conditions apply.