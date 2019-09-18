Get an Ice Cream made by robots at Melbourne’s Federation Square

Ok it’s still fairly cold down south and Ice Cream may not be the first thing you think of, but the warmer weather is coming. If you’re in Melbourne, you may want drop by Federation Sqaure and try out some Ice Cream made by a robot.

Melbourne’s food scene is set to get a new exciting addition this Spring, with the nation’s first ever robotic retail store, Niska, opening at the iconic Federation Square.

Niska, an Australian start-up company pioneering retail robotics, is bringing retail robotics to Australia for the first time with its revolutionary ice-cream store. Scheduled to open in Melbourne this September, Niska offers a unique experience with Australian-made gourmet and artisan ice-cream served a team of robot attendants; Pepper, Eka and Tony.

The robots harness advanced robotic technology to create an innovative customer experience filled with meaningful interactions from the moment a customer steps into the store.

Niska will showcase world class service and high-quality ice cream and toppings, with flavours including; Salted Caramel, Vanilla, Hazelnut, Rocky Road, Rainbow, Cookies and Cream and much more.

“We’re excited to bring a new offering to Melbourne’s bustling food scene and we can’t wait for everyone to experience Niska and meet our robot team. It is set to become a must-do experience for anyone living in or visiting Melbourne. There is no better place to take the kids these school holidays. They can experience world class robotics and enjoy delectable ice-cream in a safe, exciting, interactive and fun environment.” Anton Morus, Director of Niska.

“Robots serving single scoops is great fun and a real feather in the cap for Victorian innovation. There is amazing work going on here in areas like robotics and artificial intelligence – and the ice-cream’s also pretty good, Minister for Jobs, Innovation and Trade, Martin Pakula.

A recent report by Deloitte highlighted the importance of unique offerings such as Niska, by stating that bricks-and-mortar retailers are realising the importance of creating unique and curated merchandise offers, an exciting and entertaining atmosphere.

Kate Orlova, Niska CEO and co-founder, said the company aims to revolutionise the retail space.

“For us, ice-cream is just the beginning. We’re looking to expand the robotics into other areas of retail. The future is here and it is exciting! We look forward to changing the retail game and pioneering retail robotics.”

Visitors will also have the chance to take selfies with Pepper, Niska’s social humanoid robot, and their delectable ice cream, and make use of the many photo spaces within the store.

Niska is now open and is located at Tenancy 20, Crossbar Building Federation Square, Melbourne 3000.

For more information, visit: niska.com.au.