The CES TV war is well and truly underway. TCL have announced its 2019 TV range and we’ve got the Australian details for you. TCL’s new lineup will feature a range of brand-new 75″ TV with 8K, one of the first to be available in the country.

I’m very happy to reveal that this monster will be available on Aussie shelves by July, yep, July, just a few months away. Assuming you have the space and budget, 8K will be a reality in our lives this year.

The 2019 TCL Australian models include the brand-new X10 Series TV, which has superior 8K resolution, as well as new X7 Series, C8 Series and P8M Series models.

The headline X10 Series, which incorporates TCL’s latest QLED display technology and 8K resolution, Dolby Atmos, uses the latest QLED with Mini LED technology, this X10 Series marks the highest level of ultra-high definition television available.

The 4K Ultra High Definition X7 Series features HDR picture, while the C8 Series features a state-of-the-art Wide Colour Gamut that works in tandem with the resolution, both offering a jaw dropping on-screen image.

Naturally TCL tick a couple of important boxes with support for Google Assistant and and Amazon Alexa. These are powered by the new TCL AI-IN platform. This enables users to seamlessly connect their smart devices with their TV and manage all devices by using voice commands through the TCL voice remote control, from the comfort of their couch.

“At TCL, we are constantly pushing the boundaries when it comes to television innovation and delivering the best product available with the highest levels of technology. Our new range of 8K QLED TV’s and Android O TVs offer customers the ultimate viewing and entertainment experience,” “2019 will see TCL raise the bar for not only an immersive 8K visual experience, but an audio system built to match. The visual and audio experience coupled with our new built in AI feature will give Australian customers a product that offers the best home entertainment TV in the market by far.” Jason Carrick, National Sales Director, TCL Electronics Australia.

The new range was announced today by TCL’s Group CEO, Dongsheng Li, at the company’s Making Life Intelligent conference, part of CES 2019. Highlighting the new product range as a testament to TCL’s commitment to reshaping the TV industry, Dongsheng Li confirmed TCL’s product roadmap will continue to focus on 8K resolution, cutting edge built-in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and an expansion of the current product line to include top of the line HDR10+ and Dolby Vision.

Australian customers can expect the range to expand throughout 2019, with TCL’s local product launch to be unveiled in April 2019 at the TCL Electronics Australia press conference.

If you’re at CES, then make sure you head by TCL’s CES booth at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Central Hall #12929 to see it for yourself.

Australian Product Launch Details

TCL’s innovative Premium Quantum Dot X10 TV will be available Australia wide in July 2019. That’s just 5 months away, till you can buy an 8K TV, that’s nuts!

The X10 model boasts a superior picture by integrating the latest QLED with Mini LED technology, together delivering the next level of home entertainment with 8K resolution, the highest level of ultra-high definition television available. The X10 Series possesses an increased brightness and contrast level due to the addition of both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, offering superior levels of dynamic metadata, which optimises tone-mapping on a scene by scene basis to provide an enhanced visual experience in a single TV.

As TCL’s latest generation QLED TV, the X10 employs world-leading QLED display technology. QLED technology provides more natural and vibrant colours; and a local dimming display solution that enables precise backlight control. TCL’s Quantum Dot TV’s also pack a higher average full screen luminance and 100% production of RGB (DCI-P3) colour volume.

The Premium QLED X10 comes with a top of the line Onkyo sound system, matching the pristine picture with a superior sound system. As one of the audio industry leaders, Onkyo redefines sound quality and provides users with the ultimate premium, realistic and immersive TV audio experiences. Additionally, TCL’s X10 is equipped with both Dolby Atmos® which offers breathtaking moving audio that fills your room and flows around and above you to make you feel as if you are inside the action. It does this by creating a surround sound experience by reflecting sound from surfaces within your viewing space – making it a much more immersive audio experience.

Key Features:

Available in 75”

8K Ultra HD Picture with HDR10+ and Quantum Dot technology

Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

ONKYO Audio

Mini-LED and local dimming

MEMC

Far-Field

Powered by Android TV with Google Play, with built in AI system compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa

Netflix, Stan, YouTube

Available in July 2019

X7 Series | 4K UHD 55” and 65”

The X7 Series will be available Australia wide in July 2019. Featuring a 4K Ultra High Definition picture with HDR10 and Quantum Dot technology, this Series promises to create a viewing experience like no other. The X7 Series features micro dimming, MEMC and TCL’s built in AI interface allowing for seamless smart device connection across both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

Key Features:

Available in 55”and 65”

4K Ultra HD Picture with HDR10 and Quantum Dot technology

ONKYO Audio

Micro dimming

MEMC

Powered by Android TV with Google Play, with built in AI system compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa

Netflix, Stan, YouTube

Available in July 2019

C8 Series | 4K UHD 55”, 65” and 75”

The 4K Ultra High Definition C8 series will be available Australia wide in April 2019. The C8 Series is available in a 55”, 65” and 75” model complete with Wide Colour Gamut, resulting in an increase in colour with noticeably “redder” reds, “greener” greens and “bluer” blues. The C8 Series also includes HDR, micro dimming, MEMC and TCL’s built in AI interface allowing for seamless smart device connection across both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

Rivalling the exceptional picture of the C8 Series, is an equally impressive audio solution. TCL has raised the bar by providing a top of the line Onkyo sound system delivering an audio performance that can compete with the C8’s immense picture quality. In addition to the Onkyo sound platform, the C8 also includes a DTS Premium Sound creating the traditional theatre experience in the comfort of customer’s own homes.

Key Features:

Available in 55”, 65” and 75”

4K Ultra HD and HDR picture

Wide Colour Gamut with micro dimming

ONKYO Audio

DTS Premium Sound

Powered by Android TV with Google Play, with built in AI system compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa

Netflix, Stan, YouTube

Available in April 2019

P8M Series | 4K Ultra HD 43”, 50”, 55”, 60”, 65”, 70”, 75” and 85”

TCL’s P8M Series will be available in Australia in June 2019. It’s 4K Ultra HD screen features HDR and micro dimming, working in tandem with the 4K resolution to offer a jaw dropping on-screen image. Completing the experience is a Dolby Audio integration to create a home entertainment experience like no other.

Available in 43”, 50”, 55”, 60”, 65”, 70”, 75”, 85”

4K Ultra HD and HDR picture

Micro dimming

MEMC (70”, 75” and 85” models only)

Dolby Audio

Powered by Android TV with Google Play, with built in AI system compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa

Netflix, Stan, YouTube

Available in June 2019

