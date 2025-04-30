Get ready to share the Supermarket aisles with X4 ROVR, an AI-powered cleaning robot

Just when you thought self-checkouts were the peak of supermarket tech, get ready for the next wave.

Tennant Australia is bringing its X4 ROVR, an AI-powered autonomous floor scrubber, to major grocery chains across the country starting this May. Forget dodging rogue trolleys; now you might be sharing the aisle with a cleaning bot!

This isn’t your average mop on wheels. The X4 ROVR is a sophisticated piece of kit, already making waves in international retail giants like Walmart and TK Maxx. Now, it’s Australia’s turn to experience the future of clean.

Key Features:

360-Degree Awareness

Equipped with a 3D LiDAR and two lower LiDAR cameras, the X4 ROVR sees everything around it, creating a complete 360-degree view.

Effortless Navigation

Compact and agile, it can easily navigate busy aisles and detect obstacles, ensuring it moves safely around shoppers.

Intelligent Cleaning

The robot meticulously tracks its route, guaranteeing thorough and reliable cleaning performance every time.

Markus Haefeli, Vice President APAC at Tennant, explains the benefits: “This evolution in shopping experience means spills can be efficiently handled and hygiene is prioritised. As the robot handles the floors and harder to reach areas, it’s designed to empower employees to focus on enhancing the customers’ experience and their shopping journey.”

The X4 ROVR is built for efficiency.

Powerful Cleaning Performance

Featuring a dual disk scrub path and a high-performance vacuum system, it tackles spills and grime effectively.

Adaptable Technology

Its technology seamlessly adjusts to different types of hard flooring.

Impressive Productivity

On a single tank, the X4 ROVR can clean up to 1,860 square meters.

Long-Lasting Power

A lithium-ion battery provides up to two and a half hours of continuous cleaning on a full charge.

It looks like our supermarket trips are about to get a whole lot cleaner, thanks to this new robotic helper. Keep an eye out for the X4 ROVR rolling into a store near you this May.

For more information, head to tennantco.com