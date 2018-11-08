OVERLORD is the next blockbuster movie by award winning producer, J.J. Abrams and we’re giving away 5x double passes to techAU readers.

If you’re not the familiar with the movie, here’s the overview:

With only hoursuntil D-Day, a team of American paratroopers drop into Nazi-occupied France tocarry out a mission that’s crucial to the invasion’s success. Tasked withdestroying a radio transmitter atop a fortified church, the desperate soldiersjoin forces with a young French villager to penetrate the walls and take downthe tower. But, in a mysterious Nazi lab beneath the church, the outnumberedG.I.s come face-to-face with enemies unlike any the world has ever seen. Fromproducer J.J. Abrams, Overlord is a thrilling, pulse-pounding action adventurewith a twist.

The movie will be In cinemas DECEMBER 6, that’s less than a month. The movie stars Jovan Adepo, Wyatt Russell, Pilou Asbæk, John Magaro, Mathilde Ollivier, is written by Billy Ray and directed by Julius Avery.

GIVEAWAY

For your chance to score one of the five available double passes, you need to follow techAU on Facebook and leave a comment on this post, detailing how you feel about scary movies, do you love them or hate them ? The best stories, will be awarded the prizes.

The competition runs for 1 week, closing on Friday, 16th November and winners will be announced that day.

TRAILER

To make sure you’re pumped for the movie’s release, make sure you check out the trailer below.

OVERLORD (2018)- Official Trailer -Paramount Pictures

