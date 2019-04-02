Gmail is now 15 years old, the most famous beta

Gmail started way back in April of 2004 which means it’s now 15 years old. Happy Birthday Gmail. What is possible the longest running and most famous beta, Gmail released first to a limited set of users on an invite-only basis. This later opened to the world and Gmail is now one of the most popular email platforms on the planet.
Gmail pioneered 1GB of free storage and lightning-fast Google search built right in. In 2019, Gmail continues to help people manage their work and personal lives with the help of useful innovations—from priority inbox, smart labels and spam filtering to Smart Reply, Smart Compose and more.
To celebrate the occasion, Google have announced new features that will bring even greater efficiency and assistance to your emails, including:
- Smart Compose is getting smarter. It will personalise suggestions for you, so if you prefer saying “Ahoy,” or “Ello, mate” in your greetings, Smart Compose will suggest just that. It can also suggest a subject line based on the email you’ve written.
- You can now schedule emails to be sent at a later time or day
- Take action without leaving your inbox. You can respond to comment threads in Google Docs, browse hotel recommendations and more, directly within emails. This way you don’t have to open a new tab or app to get things done.
- Bringing SmartCompose to Android (previously, it was only available on Pixel 3 devices), with iOS coming soon.
For more information, check out this blog post. And if you want to take a trip down memory lane, have a look at what Gmail used to look like here.