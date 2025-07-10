Go big or go home: Hisense unleashes a 116″ RGB-MiniLED TV for A$39,999

Get ready to clear out your living room, because Hisense has just dropped its most ambitious TVs yet in Australia. We’re talking seriously big screens, packed with next-gen display tech that’s designed to blow your socks off. The 2025 UX Series features the monstrous 116-inch (116UX) and the still-massive 100-inch (100UX) RGB-MiniLED TVs, setting a new benchmark for luxury home entertainment.

These aren’t just big TVs; they mark a groundbreaking shift in consumer-grade television, bringing the ultimate visual performance of RGB-MiniLED technology directly into your home. This is Hisense redefining its UX Series, moving beyond last year’s ULED X to deliver unparalleled colour and brightness on an unprecedented scale.

“The 2025 UX Series marks a defining moment in Hisense’s legacy of innovation – an uncompromising fusion of scale, sophistication, and next-generation RGB-MiniLED technology.



As global leaders in the category, we’re proud to deliver the largest consumer-grade TVs ever seen in Australia, designed not just to entertain, but to transform the home into a world-class cinematic destination.



With the 116UX and 100UX, we are redefining big-screen luxury for those who demand nothing but the extraordinary.” Kevin Ke, Hisense Group Managing Director for ANZ, didn’t hold back on the excitement.

Setting the luxury viewing precedent with RGB-MiniLED

Hisense’s RGB-MiniLED technology is touted as the most advanced backlight technology in the TV industry, representing a significant leap in TV backlight innovation. It’s engineered to deliver extraordinary brightness, contrast, and colour precision that’s genuinely impressive.

Unlike traditional MiniLEDs that often use a single white light source with colour filters, Hisense’s innovative approach incorporates dedicated red, green, and blue MiniLEDs. This allows for a much purer output and enables the TVs to reach up to 95% of the BT.2020 colour gamut, promising a true cinema-grade entertainment experience. This refined light control results in unparalleled colour precision and contrast, delivering deeper blacks, more vibrant hues, and stunning peak performance.

The 116UX, the flagship of the range, boasts an incredible 10,000+ colour dimming zones and can hit up to 8,000 nits of peak brightness. This is absolutely ideal for extracting the finest details in both the brightest highlights and the darkest shadows across its huge screen. Not to be outdone, the 100UX still delivers an impressive 5,000 nits of peak brightness.

Designed To Impress, Built To Anticipate

Beyond the stunning visuals, the UX series is packed with tech designed to create a fully immersive experience. The powerful Hi-View AI Engine X is on board, along with Dolby Vision and IMAX Enhanced certification, ensuring premium picture quality.

AI 4K upscaling This feature ensures your content looks its best, even if it’s not native 4K.

Anti-Reflection PRO technology Say goodbye to annoying glares and reflections, as this tech ensures stunning clarity even in brightly lit rooms, which is perfect for most Australian living spaces.

The UX Series is also underpinned by Hisense’s proprietary operating system, VIDAA U9, promising a seamless and intuitive smart TV experience. Despite their massive screen sizes, both the 116UX and 100UX are surprisingly svelte, measuring under 40mm and 37mm thin respectively, allowing them to integrate elegantly into modern interiors.

Enveloping audio matched to unrivalled cinema

Visuals are only half the story for a truly immersive home cinema, and Hisense hasn’t skimped on the audio. The 116UX features a powerful built-in 6.2.2 CineStage X surround sound system.

Calibrated in partnership with Opéra de Paris | Devialet This collaboration ensures an exceptional auditory experience, with a soundscape designed to impress.

The visible side speakers, inspired by La Défense architecture with harp-like lines, contribute to a fully immersive audio experience, creating an impressive surround sound field. With Dolby Atmos and spatial sound architecture, the 2025 UX collection produces expansive, room-filling audio that surrounds the listener and matches on-screen movement in real time.

Whether it’s the quietest whisper or the roar of a crowd, every sound is rendered with clarity, transforming your living room into a legitimate home cinema.

Price and availability

Ready to open your wallet? The Hisense 116-inch RGB-MiniLED TV (116UX) will be available for A$39,999, while the 100-inch RGB-MiniLED TV (100UX) will set you back A$22,999. Both models are expected to be available from September 2025 at select leading home entertainment retailers.

For more information, head to hisense.com.au