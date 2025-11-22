Golden Plains Wind Farm will feature 168x Tesla Megapack 2 XL batteries in renewable energy win

Australia’s renewable energy transition has just hit another major milestone with TagEnergy announcing the start of construction on a massive battery energy storage system (BESS) in Victoria.

The new facility will be located at the Golden Plains Wind Farm promises to bring significant reliability and flexibility to the state’s power grid. This project is a serious piece of infrastructure, featuring a 150MW capacity with 600MWh of storage.

For those following the technical specs, that represents a four-hour duration, which is quickly becoming the gold standard for grid-scale batteries in Australia to cover the evening peak.

To bring this project to life, TagEnergy has partnered with some heavy hitters in the industry. Consolidated Power Projects Australia (CPP) has been signed for the balance of plant contract to construct the standalone facility.

On the technology front, Tesla will be supplying 168x of their Megapack 2 XL battery systems. These units are designed specifically for utility-scale projects and have become a common sight at major renewable hubs across the country. The battery is being built within the Golden Plains Wind Farm, a site that is already making headlines as the southern hemisphere’s largest wind farm.

Once the wind farm is fully complete, it will have a capacity of 1,333MW, capable of delivering 9% of Victoria’s total energy needs. Stage 1 of the wind farm (756MW) is already in final commissioning, while Stage 2 (577MW) is currently under construction.

Adding a battery of this size to such a massive generation asset creates a “powerful pairing” according to the developers. It allows the site to not just generate clean power when the wind blows, but to store it and dispatch it exactly when the grid needs it most.

Andrew Riggs, the Managing Partner for Australia at TagEnergy, highlighted the importance of this integration for Victorian consumers.

“The addition of large scale energy storage at Golden Plains is another vital step towards achieving a more secure and flexible supply of clean electricity for the people of Victoria. Golden Plains BESS will help balance supply and demand on the grid and provide critical capacity during peak demand periods. Andrew Riggs, Managing Partner – Australia, TagEnergy.

Riggs elaborated on how the battery will function within the broader energy market.

“It will optimise the use of renewable electricity as we continue to accelerate the energy transition.”

“It will enable more adaptable and reliable access to renewable, cost-effective energy for families, homes and business.” Andrew Riggs, Managing Partner – Australia, TagEnergy.

Construction on the battery facility is scheduled to kick off early next year. The timeline targets a completion date of mid-2027, at which point the battery will start trading in the National Electricity Market.

Consolidated Power Projects Australia, which is already on site for the wind farm stages, welcomed the contract extension.

“We are delighted to work with TagEnergy on this project. Following our involvement in constructing Golden Plains wind farm Stages 1 and 2, this new battery storage facility presents another opportunity for CPP to support TagEnergy’s vision.” Wallie van Hoving, President, Consolidated Power Projects Australia.

“This BESS will play a vital role in complementing the renewable energy produced by the Golden Plains wind farm.” Wallie van Hoving, President, Consolidated Power Projects Australia.

The role of the battery goes beyond simple storage; it provides essential grid services that keep the lights on during faults or frequency disruptions. This is where the “grid-forming” capabilities of the Tesla inverters come into play.

Josef Tadich, Tesla’s APAC Regional Director, explained the technical advantages of the system for the western districts of Victoria.

This 150 MW, four-hour Tesla Megapack system will operate as a grid-forming battery in a critical part of Victoria’s 500 kV transmission network in the western districts.



By delivering 24/7 essential system strength services, it will support the transmission network in times of high renewable energy penetration in Victoria’s west.



It will also maximise renewable generation through energy arbitrage by charging in times of renewable energy abundance during the middle of the day and discharging at times when Victorians need it most in the evening peak, accelerating the state’s progress towards its renewable energy targets. Josef Tadich, Regional Director, Tesla APAC.

The project will connect to the grid via AusNet’s Golden Plains terminal station in Rokewood. For TagEnergy, this marks their first BESS construction project in Australia, but it certainly won’t be their last.

The company recently acquired specialist developer ACE Power, giving them a significant pipeline of approved and proposed battery projects across the nation. With the contracts signed and equipment orders placed, all eyes will be on Rokewood next year as this mega-battery begins to take shape.

For more information, head to https://tag-en.com