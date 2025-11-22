Golden Plains Wind Farm will feature 168x Tesla Megapack 2 XL batteries in renewable energy win

Australia’s renewable energy transition has just hit another major milestone with TagEnergy announcing the start of construction on a massive battery energy storage system (BESS) in Victoria.
The new facility will be located at the Golden Plains Wind Farm promises to bring significant reliability and flexibility to the state’s power grid. This project is a serious piece of infrastructure, featuring a 150MW capacity with 600MWh of storage.
For those following the technical specs, that represents a four-hour duration, which is quickly becoming the gold standard for grid-scale batteries in Australia to cover the evening peak.
To bring this project to life, TagEnergy has partnered with some heavy hitters in the industry. Consolidated Power Projects Australia (CPP) has been signed for the balance of plant contract to construct the standalone facility.
On the technology front, Tesla will be supplying 168x of their Megapack 2 XL battery systems. These units are designed specifically for utility-scale projects and have become a common sight at major renewable hubs across the country. The battery is being built within the Golden Plains Wind Farm, a site that is already making headlines as the southern hemisphere’s largest wind farm.
Once the wind farm is fully complete, it will have a capacity of 1,333MW, capable of delivering 9% of Victoria’s total energy needs. Stage 1 of the wind farm (756MW) is already in final commissioning, while Stage 2 (577MW) is currently under construction.
Adding a battery of this size to such a massive generation asset creates a “powerful pairing” according to the developers. It allows the site to not just generate clean power when the wind blows, but to store it and dispatch it exactly when the grid needs it most.
Andrew Riggs, the Managing Partner for Australia at TagEnergy, highlighted the importance of this integration for Victorian consumers.
Riggs elaborated on how the battery will function within the broader energy market.
Construction on the battery facility is scheduled to kick off early next year. The timeline targets a completion date of mid-2027, at which point the battery will start trading in the National Electricity Market.
Consolidated Power Projects Australia, which is already on site for the wind farm stages, welcomed the contract extension.
The role of the battery goes beyond simple storage; it provides essential grid services that keep the lights on during faults or frequency disruptions. This is where the “grid-forming” capabilities of the Tesla inverters come into play.
Josef Tadich, Tesla’s APAC Regional Director, explained the technical advantages of the system for the western districts of Victoria.
The project will connect to the grid via AusNet’s Golden Plains terminal station in Rokewood. For TagEnergy, this marks their first BESS construction project in Australia, but it certainly won’t be their last.
The company recently acquired specialist developer ACE Power, giving them a significant pipeline of approved and proposed battery projects across the nation. With the contracts signed and equipment orders placed, all eyes will be on Rokewood next year as this mega-battery begins to take shape.
