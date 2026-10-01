Google announces Gemini 4 Argon, $2 per M in/$4 per M out and uncensored cyber defense

Google just dropped the details on its latest frontier AI model, Gemini 4 Argon. If you are tired of AI models losing the plot halfway through a complex coding task or tapping out when you ask them to build something substantial, this is the update you have been waiting for.

This is not just another minor version bump or a shiny new chatbot interface for consumers. Argon is a massive, structural shift aimed squarely at enterprise deployments, serious software engineering, and defensive cybersecurity. Google is finally moving past the novelty phase of generative AI and focusing entirely on long-horizon, autonomous problem solving.

Output token limit changes everything

The absolute standout feature of Gemini 4 Argon is the expanded output token limit. Google has cranked this up from 64K to an industry-leading 1 million tokens.

To put that in perspective, earlier models could read massive amounts of data, but they were artificially constrained in how much they could write back to you. If you asked an AI to generate a complex web application, migrate a large database schema, or write a detailed technical specification, it would invariably hit a wall. You would have to prompt it to keep going, which often led to lost context, broken code loops, and a frustrating user experience.

With a 1 million token output ceiling, Argon has the headroom to think deeply and execute multi-step logic in a single trajectory. This means you can hand it a highly complex problem and it can spit out the entire, unbroken solution in one go.

The biggest friction point with current AI agents is their inability to sustain focus over a long coding session. By removing the output bottleneck, Argon transforms from a simple auto-complete tool into an autonomous engineer capable of handling serious grunt work.

Automating the death of legacy code

Google claims Argon sets a new state of the art on the DeepSWE v1.1 benchmark, scoring 77.9 percent on real-world software engineering tasks.

Google has deployed armies of Argon agents internally to tackle massive codebase migrations, specifically moving older C and C++ codebases into Rust for memory safety. They are scaling this from core libraries up to 800,000 lines of code for the Fuchsia OS Zircon kernel.

In one example, Argon took an existing Rust port for Google’s open source video decoder and entirely rewrote 32,000 lines of complex code. It ran multiple profile-guided experiments, analysed compiler outputs, and produced safe Rust code that runs 2.7x faster than the previous version.

Consider if this was applied to the Australian enterprise sector. We have major banks, telecommunications providers, and government departments sitting on mountains of legacy code.

Finding developers who can safely migrate decades-old systems is expensive and risky. If a fleet of Argon agents can autonomously audit, rewrite, and optimise these legacy systems with that level of accuracy, the productivity gains will be staggering.

Taking the training wheels off for cybersecurity

Google are initially rolling the model out to a set of trusted cyber defenders through their Fairwind Program. The kicker is that they are releasing it without the standard cybersecurity guardrails.

For a long time, the safety filters on frontier AI models have been incredibly frustrating for legitimate security researchers. If you ask an AI to help you find a vulnerability or generate a payload to test your own network, it usually throws up a generic safety warning and refuses to help. It treats the network administrator the same way it treats a malicious hacker.

By removing these guardrails for vetted defenders, Argon can operate at its full potential. It can autonomously hunt for, validate, and patch critical software vulnerabilities. The cloud security firm Wiz is already using Argon for its Scan for Good initiative. In early testing, Argon uncovered a critical vulnerability in global hospital software that exposed sensitive personal information, a flaw that previous AI models completely missed.

Given we have seen a number of high-profile data breaches over the last few years, equipping local cybersecurity teams with an AI that can proactively find and patch zero-day exploits before they are weaponized is a massive leap forward.

Enterprise workflows and multimodal grunt work

Beyond coding and security, Argon is designed to be an absolute powerhouse for general enterprise knowledge work. It currently leads the Vals Index, which measures economic impact across finance, coding, legal, and tax sectors. It also took the top spot on AutomationBench, scoring 51.3% on end-to-end execution across core business functions.

The multimodal capabilities have also been significantly upgraded. Argon scored 91.7% on the LVBench test for long video understanding. This means you could feed Argon hours of site inspection footage, drone surveys, or recorded boardroom meetings, and have it autonomously extract structural details, flag compliance issues, and generate action items based on a massive visual dataset.

Pricing and Availability

As usual, we have to look closely at the pricing model to see if the return on investment makes sense for local businesses.

Google is launching Argon with an introductory price of US$2 per million input tokens and US$10 per million output tokens. In local currency, that works out to roughly A$3 per million input tokens and A$15 per million output tokens.

It is highly worth noting that cached input tokens are discounted by 95%. If you are building a tool that repeatedly feeds the same massive codebase or legal document into the model, that caching discount will save you an absolute fortune.

Once the introductory period ends, the standard pricing will kick in at US$4 for input and US$20 for output tokens, which translates to roughly A$6 and A$30 respectively. Maxing out a 1 million token output response at standard pricing will cost you real money, so this model is definitely geared toward high-value problem solving rather than casual queries.

Argon is currently restricted to trusted defenders via the Fairwind Program, but Google says it will be rolling out to paid API customers and Google AI Ultra subscribers as soon as they finalise their alignment testing and safety safeguards.

Announcing Gemini 4 Argon, our new frontier model.



Argon is built to sustain deep reasoning across complex, long-horizon workflows and delivers frontier performance in complex workflows across real-world software engineering, enterprise knowledge work like legal and finance, and… pic.twitter.com/IpYt2KAaaq — Google AI (@GoogleAI) September 30, 2026

The verdict

We are clearly entering a new era of generative AI. The focus is shifting away from consumer gimmicks and moving rapidly toward autonomous agents that can execute complex, multi-stage workflows.

Gemini 4 Argon is a serious tool built for serious work. If the massive 1 million token output limit performs as reliably in the wild as Google claims, it will fundamentally change how developers approach software architecture and how security teams defend their networks.

As a Gemini user, I am looking forward to getting access and letting it loose on some of my own projects to see if it truly lives up to the hype.

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