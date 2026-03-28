Google brings the future of search to Australia with Search Live and AI-powered shopping

Today marks a significant milestone for Australian tech enthusiasts as Google officially flips the switch on Search Live across the country.

This update represents a fundamental shift in how we interact with the web, moving beyond the traditional text box into something much more natural and intuitive for our daily lives.

If you have ever found yourself struggling to type a complex question while your hands are busy or your attention is divided, this update is for you. The new Search Live feature allows for interactive, real-time conversations within the Google app using both your voice and your camera to provide context.

It is specifically designed for those spontaneous moments where you need immediate help and a traditional search query just feels too slow or clunky. Whether you are troubleshooting a gadget in the garage or trying to identify a specific plant in the garden, the experience is now much more fluid and helpful.

To get started, you simply open the Google app on your Android or iOS device and look for the new Live icon located directly under the search bar. Tapping this initiates a conversation where you can ask questions out loud and receive helpful audio responses, allowing the information to flow much faster than reading a screen.

The beauty of this system is that it does not stop at the first answer, as you can continue the conversation with follow-up questions to dig deeper into a topic. For those times when words are not enough, you can enable your camera during a session to provide visual context to your query.

This adds a layer of understanding where Google can literally see what you are looking at to offer better, more specific suggestions. Imagine trying to install a new shelf and being able to show the app the bracket you are struggling with for instant instructions or links to a video tutorial.

This rollout is powered by the new Gemini 3.1 Flash Live voice model, which has been built from the ground up to be inherently multilingual. It delivers a level of natural intuition that makes the conversation feel like you are talking to a person rather than a rigid computer database.

“This expansion is enabled by the new Gemini 3.1 Flash Live voice model, which is inherently multilingual and delivers even more natural and intuitive conversations” Google Australia, Blog Post, Google.

In addition to the voice improvements, Google is also overhauling the way we shop online in Australia by integrating major AI features into both Search and Gemini. We have all spent too much time clicking through endless filters and trying to guess the exact keywords a retailer might use to find what we actually need.

Those days are largely over as you can now describe what you want in plain English, just as you would to a friend. When you ask a shopping question in AI Mode, you will receive an intelligently organised response that collates all the vital data you need to make a decision.

This includes rich visuals, local pricing in A$, customer reviews, and even live inventory information to see what is actually in stock nearby. The system is particularly impressive when you are looking for specific visual inspiration rather than a brand name or a generic category.

If you search for something specific like “cosy cardigans for happy hour in warm autumn colours,” you will see a curated selection of shoppable images immediately. It handles complex comparisons by generating side-by-side tables based on the specific products you are considering, which is a massive time-saver.

For example, if you are looking for a moisturiser suited to your skin type, it will highlight insights from reviews, such as how the product actually feels on the skin. These features are not just limited to the standard search bar as they have been fully integrated into the Gemini app as well.

You can now move from a brainstorming session directly into browsing shoppable product listings without ever leaving the interface. Gemini can pull prices and places to buy from across the entire web, making the journey from an initial idea to a final purchase much faster and more cohesive.

The engine behind this magic is the Google Shopping Graph, which is a massive database containing over 50 billion product listings globally. What makes this particularly relevant for us is that around 2 billion of these listings are updated every single hour to ensure accuracy.

This ensures that the information you are seeing regarding price and availability is fresh and accurate for the Australian market. For many of us, the way we use our smartphones is about to change as these tools become a seamless part of our daily routine and problem-solving.

The ability to use the camera as a set of eyes for the AI means the digital and physical worlds are blurring even further in a very practical way. While some might find the idea of talking to their phone a bit strange at first, the sheer utility of hands-free help is hard to ignore.

It is great to see Australia being included in these major global rollouts rather than having to wait months for the technology to arrive on our shores. The updated Google app with Search Live and the new AI shopping features should be appearing for Australian users starting from today.

As always, make sure your app is updated to the latest version via the App Store or Google Play Store to ensure you have access to these changes. I will be putting these features through their paces over the coming week to see how they handle the local nuances of Aussie retail and geography.

The price for these services remains free as part of the standard Google experience, making high-level AI accessible to everyone with a smartphone. Whether you are looking for a new outfit or trying to fix a leak under the sink, the answer is now just a natural conversation away.

For more information, head to https://blog.google/products/search/google-search-live-australia

To try it out, head to https://www.google.com.au/shopping