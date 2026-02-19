Google launch Suno competitor with Gemini Music, we compare them to see which is better.

Google has just thrown a massive curveball into the generative AI space, officially launching a music generation feature within Gemini. Powered by the new Lyria 3 model from Google DeepMind, this update allows users to create high-fidelity audio tracks from simple text or image prompts.

This move puts Google in direct competition with established players like Suno and Udio, who have dominated the AI music scene over the last year.

To see how Google’s latest effort stacks up against the current heavyweight champion, Suno v5, I decided to put them both to the test with a specific, high-energy challenge.

The subject? Burnt Peanut, the streamer who has been absolutely dominating the charts lately with his infectious, fun-first approach to gaming in Arc Raiders.

The rise of Burnt Peanut

If you haven’t been following the streaming world, Burnt Peanut is a rising star who has reminded everyone that gaming is actually supposed to be fun.

While many creators focus on the “sweaty” grind, Peanut and his crew have brought back the laughs, complete with catchphrases that have already become part of the gaming lexicon.

“Excellent raid, gentlemen” and “A little bit of goop” are heard across lobbies everywhere now, so it felt like the perfect inspiration for a Melodic Techno anthem.

I used a custom-tuned Gemini Gem to help craft the lyrics and style, ensuring both platforms had the exact same DNA to work with.

The prompt and lyrics

To get the style and lyrics for the music generation, I used this prompt in Gemini, remembering I have a Custom Gemini Gem I use for this with instructions that suit my preferences, so your result may vary.

Prompt:

"Create a song about Burnt Peanut, a streamer who has blown up recently, rising to popularity as he plays Arc Raiders with friends and returns the focus of gaming to being fun, something many forgot. He's incredibly funny and has developed catchphrases like "Excellent raid gentlement" and "A little bit of goop".

Result:

Style: "Melodic Techno, Cyberpunk Synthpop, 128 BPM, High-energy intro, distorted bassline, ethereal emotional female vocals, catchy anthemic chorus, sidechained synths, glitch-hop elements, crisp percussion." Lyrics: "[Intro] (Aggressive, pulsing synth lead) (Heavy bass drop at 0:05) A little bit of goop... Excellent raid, gentlemen. [Verse 1] Digital dust on a flickering screen Tired of the grind, the ghost in the machine We forgot how to laugh, lost in the grey Until the Peanut cracked the code today From the ruins of the Arc, a legend rose In a world of sweat, he’s the one who knows... [Pre-Chorus] (Build up, rapid snares) The signal is jumping, the frame rate is high We’re finding the magic beneath the neon sky! [Chorus] Oh, Burnt Peanut, lighting up the night Bringing back the fun, yeah, he’s doing it right "Excellent raid!" hear the battle cry ring In a world of goop, he’s the digital king! Yeah, we’re back in the game, feeling the rush One more run before the system goes hush! [Verse 2] Squad goals peaking, the Raiders are in It’s not about the loot, it’s the way that we win A little bit of goop on a lucky streak The funniest stream of the entire week He’s the glitch in the gloom, the spark in the wire Setting the whole damn lobby on fire! [Chorus] Oh, Burnt Peanut, lighting up the night Bringing back the fun, yeah, he’s doing it right "Excellent raid!" hear the battle cry ring In a world of goop, he’s the digital king! [Outro] Excellent raid... A little bit of goop... (Sudden cut-off at 2:30)"

Gemini Music: The new challenger

Google’s implementation of Lyria 3 is incredibly slick, particularly because it lives right inside the Gemini interface we are already using for text and images. The generation process is remarkably fast, and because it’s a Google product, it includes SynthID watermarking to ensure the AI origin is identifiable.

In our testing, Gemini’s take on the prompt was clean and structurally sound, showing a surprising amount of “musicality” for a tool that just hit the public market.

“The goal of these tracks isn’t to create a musical masterpiece, but rather to give you a fun, unique way to express yourself” Joël Yawili, Senior Product Manager, Gemini App.

Suno v5: The reigning champion

Suno has had a massive head start in this space, and version 5 is widely considered the gold standard for AI music generation right now. Suno v5 brings a level of production depth that often feels indistinguishable from a track you’d find on a professional Spotify playlist.

In the head-to-head, Suno’s mastery of the “Cyberpunk” aesthetic was evident, with the distorted basslines and sidechained synths feeling punchy and deliberate.

It also offers more granular control for creators who want to extend tracks or separate stems for use in a traditional Digital Audio Workstation.

Comparing the results

When listening to both, the difference in “vibe” is fascinating despite having identical prompts and lyrics. Gemini tends to favor clarity and a very “radio-ready” polish, making it great for quick social media clips or background tracks for videos.

Suno v5 feels a bit more “produced” in a studio sense, with more complex layering in the percussion and a better grasp of the 128 BPM Techno rhythm. However, Gemini’s ability to generate lyrics on the fly within the same window where you’re chatting is a workflow advantage that shouldn’t be overlooked.

It’s also worth noting that Suno created a track that was 3 minutes and 3 seconds long, while Gemini Music offers just 30 seconds. This means if you actually want a song to publish to music streaming services like Spotify, Suno clearly wins.

Verdict: Who wins the remix?

For me, Suno v5 is a clear winner. The song has so much more depth, and if we were looking at a layer count, it’d be night and day. This doesn’t mean Google won’t get better over time, they certainly will, but they’ll need to iterate quickly as Suno isn’t standing still.

If you are already in the Google ecosystem and want a fast, fun way to create 30-second clips for personal use, Gemini is hard to beat for convenience. For creators looking for a full 4-minute track with professional-grade production and commercial rights, Suno v5 still holds the crown for now.

Regardless of which one you prefer, the fact that we can now generate a high-quality Techno track about a peanut-themed streamer in seconds is a testament to how fast this tech is moving.

For more information, head to https://gemini.google.com

For more information, head to https://suno.com