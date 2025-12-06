Google launches “Vibe Code with Gemini 3 Pro”, a 1 week sprint with $500,000 in prizes

Google has just kicked off one of the most exciting developer challenges of the year. The “Vibe Code with Gemini 3 Pro” competition on Kaggle offers a massive US$500,000 prize pool in Gemini API credits and runs for only seven intense days. Developers worldwide are invited to push the limits of Google’s brand-new reasoning model and prove what “vibe coding” can really do.

Google’s blistering pace in LLM innovation this year

2025 has been a landmark year for Google’s Gemini family, with rapid iterations cementing its position as a frontier leader in large language models (LLMs). The year kicked off with Gemini 2.0 Pro and Flash in January and February, introducing enhanced thinking processes and multimodal capabilities like native audio output. By March, Gemini 2.5 Pro Experimental debuted with a 1 million token context window, excelling in reasoning, coding, and chain-of-thought prompting, quickly topping benchmarks like LMArena.

General availability arrived in June with optimized variants like 2.5 Flash-Lite for speed and cost-efficiency, followed by the powerhouse Gemini 3 Pro in November, Google’s most intelligent model yet, outperforming rivals like OpenAI’s GPT-5 Pro in 19 of 20 benchmarks, including a 41% accuracy on Humanity’s Last Exam.

Gemini 3 Pro builds on this momentum with superior agentic workflows, where the model doesn’t just generate code but plans, critiques, and iterates autonomously, perfect for complex, multi-step tasks. It supports a massive 1 million token input context and 64k output limit, enabling full-stack app generation from vast codebases or docs in one pass.

The “Deep Think” variant, rolling out to Ultra subscribers, amps up parallel hypothesis exploration for math, science, and logic puzzles, marking Google’s bold stride toward artificial general intelligence (AGI).

- Advertisement -

Essential Tools Powering the Gemini Ecosystem

Google’s developer toolkit has evolved in tandem, making Gemini 3 Pro accessible and potent for builders. Google AI Studio serves as the quickest entry point, with its updated “Build” feature tailored for agentic workflows, ideal for rapid prototyping like turning a napkin sketch into a full app via natural language prompts. NotebookLM, meanwhile, has matured into a powerhouse for research and note-taking, now integrating LearnLM capabilities directly into Gemini models for summarizing docs, generating mind maps, and creating study aids, perfect for the Education category in this sprint.

At the core of vibe coding is Antigravity, Google’s new agent-first IDE launched alongside Gemini 3, essentially a VS Code fork that orchestrates autonomous agents across editor, terminal, and browser surfaces. Antigravity shifts developers from line-by-line coding to task-level orchestration, where agents handle planning, execution, and verification, supporting Gemini 3 Pro natively, plus rivals like Claude Sonnet 4.5 and GPT-OSS for flexibility. It’s free in public preview on Mac, Windows, and Linux, with generous rate limits, turning the IDE into a “mission control” for multi-agent collaboration.

These tools aren’t just add-ons; they embody Google’s vision of seamless, AI-native development, lowering barriers for everything from solo hackers to enterprise teams.

The rise of “Vibe Coding”

“Vibe coding” is the emerging style of development made possible by these ultra-capable models. Instead of typing every line of code, developers describe high-level intent, architecture, and the desired “feel” while the AI handles syntax, edge cases, and implementation details. It shifts the human role from writing boilerplate to directing sophisticated reasoning agents, exactly what Gemini 3 Pro was built for.

A true sprint, not a marathon

Unlike traditional months-long Kaggle competitions, this one started on Friday, December 5, 2025, and ends on Friday, December 12, 2025, exactly one week to ideate, build, and submit. The brutal timeline is deliberate: there simply isn’t time to hand-code everything, forcing participants to lean fully on Gemini 3 Pro’s speed and intelligence. Google even updated AI Studio’s “Build” feature to streamline these new agentic workflows for the contest.

What Google wants to see: Clear objectives in key categories

Entrants must tackle a genuinely hard problem or create a delightful experience in one of six specific categories: Science, Education, Accessibility, Health, Business, or Technology. In Science, for example, you might build an agent that simulates quantum experiments using Deep Think; in Education, a personalised tutor that generates interactive lesson plans from NotebookLM outputs. Simple scripts or basic chatbots won’t cut it, judges are looking for real-world impact (40% of the score), clever use of Gemini 3 Pro’s unique capabilities (30%), creativity (20%), and polished presentation (10%).

Every submission needs a punchy two-minute video demo that sells the “wow” factor, plus a project write-up on Kaggle highlighting your application’s logic and use of public datasets where relevant. The objective is clear: move beyond simple scripts and use this reasoning engine to build something with a real “wow” factor, as stated by the Google DeepMind Team.

Google’s bold move in a competitive Hackathon landscape

While the AI space buzzes with hackathons, like Microsoft’s AI Agents Hackathon offering up to $20,000 in cash prizes or UC Berkeley’s event with $50,000 investments from SkyDeck, no other major LLM maker has matched Google’s scale this year. OpenAI, Anthropic, and Meta have sponsored smaller events with credits or grants (e.g., Meta’s Llama Impatto with $5,000 top prizes), but nothing approaches this $500,000 API credit bonanza. By dangling such a lucrative pool, enough for production runways on AI-native startups, Google is aggressively courting top talent, fostering ecosystem lock-in, and accelerating adoption of its tech in a race where every benchmark edge counts.

This isn’t just a contest; it’s a strategic flex, underscoring Google’s commitment to democratising advanced AI tools amid blistering competition. It positions Gemini as the go-to for real-world innovation, potentially drawing developers away from rivals and solidifying Google’s lead in agentic AI.

The prize pool and why it matters: Full breakdown

The total US$500,000 prize pool is awarded as Gemini API credits, with the top 50 finalists each receiving US$10,000 worth, enough computing power to run a production-grade application for months, giving winners serious runway to scale their projects into startups. These credits are as good as cash for AI builders, covering inference costs without upfront expenses. Credits are global, so developers everywhere compete on equal footing, and local talent in rapid prototyping can absolutely shine.

Why every developer should jump in

This is a rare low-risk, high-reward week: capped time commitment, free access to cutting-edge tech, and a chance to master the prompting and directing skills that will dominate software development in 2026 and beyond. Even if you don’t place in the top 50, you’ll walk away with a polished, AI-built app for your portfolio and real experience with Google’s “Antigravity” agentic platform. The competition is live right now, head to the Kaggle page and start vibing.

gemini 3 vibe coding hackathon starts now



build your best app to solve a real-world problem across science, health, education or business.



$500,000 in Gemini API credit prizes



competition ends dec 12 pic.twitter.com/a0gcpSURje — Google AI Studio (@GoogleAIStudio) December 5, 2025

If you’re keen, head to https://www.kaggle.com/competitions/gemini-3/overview and get in fast. Seven days isn’t long when you’re building the future.