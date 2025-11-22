Google Nano Banana Pro is one of the most useful GenAI implementations to date

This week, Google dropped what might be the most useful implementations of generative AI. Google Nano Banana Pro is effectively the consumer-facing brand for the new Gemini 3 Pro Image model.

For those of us who have been frustration-testing AI image generators for the last two years, this update addresses our biggest gripes. The most impressive upgrade is the ability to render legible, accurate text within images, which has been a stumbling block for many large language models.

If you want to create a cafe sign that actually says “Coffee” instead of “Cofefe”, Nano Banana Pro is finally ready to deliver. This can also be great for translating text between languages or to create product images which require accurate labelling.

The shift to 4K resolution support is another headline feature that shouldn’t be overlooked. Most current models top out at 1024×1024 or slightly higher, which is fine for social media but useless for print or large displays. Nano Banana Pro supports up to 4K images, which opens up a completely new range of use cases for print media and professional design work.

One of the images I created was 2816×1536 pixels at 96ppi, resulting in a 6.5MB file. This amount of quality opens the door to many more use cases, making it infinitely more useful.

Since launching, the internet has had lots of fun experimenting with just how capable the model is.

Some of the best ideas are:

Generating a 3D house from a blueprint (link)

Add engineering information to a photograph (link)

Creating digital images with signs (link)

Render content on computer monitors in genAI images (link)

Add nutritional information to food images (link)

Create infographic (link and link)

For those who have Gemini Pro, you can visit https://gemini.google.com and you’ll be invited to try NanoBanana Pro. For those users who don’t have Pro, you’ll get a limited number of free generations for this new model.

If you’re on Gemini and are selecting the model, you’ll see the ‘Thinking’ toggle, which does hint at the fact that these generations require a fair bit of inference and will take some time to create, but given the quality of the result, it’s definitely worth it.

Nanobana may also show up if you are using Google Search for Google AI Pro subscribers, as results will also tap into this new model. For the professionals out there, using Google Workspace, you’ll also benefit from Nano Banana Pro. Imagine being inside Google Slides and generating high-resolution, text-accurate diagrams directly onto your slide.

What’s really impressive is being able to add multiple ingredients for the model to consume in order to create a high-quality result. Here are some examples. The model also supports ‘few-shot prompting’ with up to 14 reference images. This means you can upload your brand guidelines, logo files, and product shots, and tell the AI to generate new assets that actually look like your brand.

Advertisers are also getting a significant upgrade, with Google Ads integrating Nano Banana Pro for creative asset generation. This puts serious editing power into the hands of marketers, allowing for global campaigns that can be localised with accurate text in different languages. One of the most exciting integrations is for developers using Google’s new ‘Antigravity’ IDE.

If you’re a developer, you can access Nano Banana Pro via the Gemini API and Google AI Studio to build these capabilities into your own app.

For the creatives and filmmakers, the integration into Google’s video generation tool ‘Flow’, Nano Banana Pro gives users granular control over frames and scenes, offering a level of precision we haven’t really seen in browser-based tools before.

Beyond the generation capabilities, Google is also doubling down on transparency and safety. They are launching a new feature in the Gemini app that lets you upload an image to check its provenance. Thanks to the embedded SynthID watermarking technology, you can instantly ask if an image was generated by Google AI. Interestingly, this confidence in SynthID has led Google to remove the visible watermark from images generated by Ultra tier users. This is a big move, as it means professional assets can be used without that little ‘AI generated’ stamp in the corner, relying instead on the invisible digital watermark.

In Australia, the pricing for these premium AI tiers is usually around A$32.99 per month, though enterprise pricing will vary based on seats. It is worth noting that the computational cost of these “reasoning” image models is significantly higher than standard diffusion models. That explains why Google is gating the unlimited or high-volume access behind the Pro and Ultra distinct payment tiers.

Despite the crazy name, Nano Banana Pro is shaping up to be the standard-bearer for the next generation of AI imagery. It moves us away from the “slot machine” era of prompting, where you pull the lever and hope for the best, to a workflow that feels like actual professional design.

If you are a creative professional, a developer, or just someone who wants to make memes that are actually spelled correctly, this is well worth a look.

For more information, head to https://blog.google/technology/ai/nano-banana-pro/