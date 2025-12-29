Google Photos is coming to Samsung TVs in 2026 so you can relive memories on the big screen

The television in our living room is the largest display in our daily lives, the centrepiece of home entertainment, primarily used for movies, gaming, and streaming. In 2026, Google Photos will make its way to Samsung TVs, adding more value from the display without having to purchase the dedicated ‘frame TV’.

If you’re an Android user, chances are you’re backing up the photos from your phone to Google Photos and are familiar with their magical AI that creates Collections of photos that can be used on displays like the Google Nest Hub, or playback on your phone, but nothing compares to seeing the photos on a 55″, 65″ or even 75″+ TV.

This partnership between Google and Samsung marks a significant step forward in making the television a more personal and integrated part of our digital lives.

Technically, the app will run on Samsung’s Tizen operating system.

The integration is designed to work seamlessly through the Samsung Daily+ hub. This is the central dashboard on Samsung TVs where users can manage their daily activities, fitness, and now, their personal media library.

Samsung’s AI TVs have always been about more than just raw pixel count. With this new update, the company is leveraging its powerful NQ8 AI Gen3 and NQ4 AI Gen2 processors to enhance how we view our personal content.

Most of our older digital photos were taken on devices with much lower resolutions than a modern 4K or 8K television. Samsung’s AI upscaling technology will work in the background to ensure these older memories look sharp and vibrant on the big screen.

It means that a photo taken on a smartphone a decade ago will benefit from sophisticated texture restoration and noise reduction. This breathes new life into old images, making them look like they were captured on modern hardware.

The setup process is intended to be straightforward for anyone already within the Google ecosystem. Users will be able to sync their Google account directly with their Samsung TV to access their entire library of photos and videos.

Once connected, you can browse through your albums or use the search functionality to find specific events or people. The interface has been optimised for a remote control, ensuring that navigation is fluid and intuitive.

One of the standout features of this integration is the ability to use Google Photos within Samsung’s Ambient Mode. This allows the TV to act as a massive digital photo frame when it is not in active use.

Instead of a black rectangle hanging on your wall, the TV can cycle through your best travel photos or family portraits. This adds a level of personalisation to the home decor that was previously difficult to achieve without manual uploads via USB.

The collaboration between Samsung and Google has grown significantly over the past few years. We have seen deep integration with Galaxy AI, the Android ecosystem, and now the smart home screen.

For Australian consumers, this update arrives as Samsung continues to dominate the premium TV market. Many households across the country already own a Neo QLED or OLED model that will support these new features.

2024 and 2025 AI TV models are the primary targets for this rollout. This includes popular models like the QN90D and the flagship QN900D 8K Neo QLED.

Pricing for these displays varies depending on the size and technology you choose. A high-end 65-inch Neo QLED 4K TV currently retails for around A$3,499 at major Australian retailers like JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman.

If you are looking for the entry point into the AI TV experience, the 55-inch models often start around A$1,800. These prices fluctuate based on seasonal sales, but the value added by software updates like Google Photos remains constant.

Samsung has been very vocal about their commitment to the user experience beyond the initial purchase. Software updates that bring new functionality to existing hardware help extend the life and relevance of the TV.

“Our collaboration with Google continues to provide users with more ways to enjoy their favorite content and personalize their home environment. By bringing Google Photos to the big screen, we are helping families relive their most cherished moments in stunning detail.” James Jung, Head of the Display Product Planning Group, Samsung Electronics.

Privacy is always a concern when dealing with personal photos on a connected device. Samsung has integrated this feature with their Knox security platform to ensure that your private data remains protected.

The TV will require authentication before displaying personal libraries, preventing guests or unauthorised users from browsing your private albums. You can also choose specific albums to display in Ambient Mode rather than showing your entire feed.

In Australia, we have seen a massive shift toward smart home integration over the last 3 years. Being able to see who is at the front door through a Ring doorbell and then switching to a Google Photos slideshow is now a reality.

This update encourages people to engage with their history more frequently. Whether it is a dinner party or just a quiet night in, having those memories visible adds a layer of warmth to the living space.

The rollout for Google Photos on Samsung AI TVs is expected to commence via a software update over the coming months. Users should keep an eye on their notifications or check the “Software Update” section in their TV settings menu.

For those who take their photography seriously, the colour accuracy of Samsung’s latest OLED and Neo QLED panels is a major draw. These screens are Pantone Validated, meaning the colours you see on the screen are as close to reality as possible.

For more information, head to https://www.samsung.com/au/tvs/